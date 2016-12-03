37°
What's on this weekend

3rd Dec 2016 5:00 AM
Artist Eric Lennartson is in the process of completing his huge tape sculpture at the Ipswich Art Gallery.
Artist Eric Lennartson is in the process of completing his huge tape sculpture at the Ipswich Art Gallery. David Nielsen

Christmas Fair

  • SUNDAY 6AM - NOON
  • IPSWICH SHOWPLACE MARKETS

THE countdown to Christmas is on, so head down to the Ipswich Showplace Markets on Sunday to find the special gift you have been looking for. Enjoy market stalls, raffles, rock and roll dancers, vocalist Clint Gee, face painting for the kids, as well as bread, cakes and slices, and fresh fruit and vegetables. Best of all, the first 100 children through the gates receive a free can of soft drink or an ice-cream. Look for a special appearance by Santa at 10am.

 

Marburg Christmas Carnival

  • SATURDAY 5PM - 8PM
  • MARBURG SHOWGROUNDS

THE annual Marburg Christmas Carnival is this Saturday evening. Head out to the Marburg Showgrounds for rides, entertainment, the famous Marburg Ham Wheel, and a visit from Santa.

 

The Final Test

  • SATURDAY 8PM
  • IPSWICH LITTLE THEATRE

PETER and Ruth have had a long and happy marriage. Or so Peter believes.

They each have their own interests - he loves listening to the cricket on the radio, she likes to travel.

But all is not well, as Peter discovers one afternoon when he's dozing in his deckchair and listening to the final Test of the series.

His wife announces that she has sold the house from under him and she's moving to the coast with her lover.

When the new owners move in later that day they discover they have more than they bargained for: an elderly, cricket-loving squatter who refuses to move out of their garden.

The Final Test is a touching and poignant comedy about marriage, cricket, and the dangerous lure of a beachside retreat, and is rated G, for all ages.

 

Tapescape

  • DAILY FROM 10AM
  • IPSWICH ART GALLERY

ENJOY the fruits of American architect and artist Eric Lennartson's work in Tapescape, a playground made from 56 kilometres of adhesive packing tape.

Suitable for all ages, children to adult, Tapescape is a tactile experience for young and old, an interactive art installation that challenges visitors to view the built world in a whole new way.

 

Goodna Markets

  • TODAY 3PM - 7PM
  • RICHARDSON PARK, GOODNA

THESE markets will be held once a month on the first Saturday of the month. If you are looking for Christmas ideas, come on down grab something to eat and check out the stalls as there is something there for everyone.

 

Ivory Rock Christmas

  • SUNDAY 2PM ONWARDS
  • IVORY ROCK, PEAKS CROSSING

COMMUNITY Christmas event for the whole family from 2pm Sunday. Carnival rides for all ages, face-painting, water slide, pony rides, arts and crafts for the kids, giant Christmas tree, market stalls, a visit from Santa, singalong Christmas Carols, dress-up selfies, ball games, foot races, gumboot tossing, 20 lucky door prizes, raffles, prizes galore, food vendors or bring your own picnic, bar and fireworks. Gates open at 2pm so come any time after that. Fireworks will be at 7.30pm.

 

Coalminers Memorial Opening

  • SUNDAY FROM 5PM
  • LIMESTONE PARK

THE Ipswich Rosewood Coalminers Memorial Trust invites the community to attend the illumination of the Ipswich and Rosewood stratigraphic columns, opening of the Reflection Space by Ipswich City Rotary Club and completion of the coalminers memorial.

The event starts with a free bbq, and families of those commemorated are invited to bring a floral tribute.

 

Construction Site

  • DAILY FROM 10AM
  • IPSWICH ART GALLERY

VISIT Construction Site this summer for an awesome hands-on experience the whole family can enjoy.

Be your own architect and build your dream cubby house! Use giant foam blocks to build whatever you can imagine.

Construct a castle or a skyscraper, or work together as a team to build a whole city!

Construction Site is a fun, interactive art activity where you can creatively build and play in our air-conditioned environment.

There's even a special space for children under 2 to enjoy.

Send your event promos to gary.worrall@qt.com.au

