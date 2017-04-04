What's on these school holidays in Springfield.

IF YOU'RE looking for things to do with the kids these school holidays, then look no further than our list below:
Orion Circus Activities
- Circus show
- Orion Springfield Central
Wednesday 10am and noon daily
Witness a hilarious show of clowns and magicians who will delight people of all ages. This will be shown in the Coles Mall and will run until Friday, April 7.
YMCA Springfield Lakes
As part of Ipswich City Council's Youth activities school holiday funding, YMCA Springfield Lakes will provide a range of activities including Little Kickers soccer, dancing, yoga, bootcamp, hockey, craft and cooking.
Contact YMCA Springfield on 38183741 for more information or visit: http://www.ymcachildcare.com.au/springfield-lakes.html
Bunning's Easter Egg Hunt
- Thursday April 6-22 10am holiday fun workshops
- Kids D.I.Y. Workshop 6-8pm
Easter Family Night Join us for a Great night out for the whole family totally free. There will be crafts for the Kids , Face Painting, Snow cones, Fairy Floss, Popcorn, Sausage sizzle, Jumping Castles, Community Groups with displays, Games for everyone to play, Lucky Door Prizes to win.
- Saturday April 8, 9.30am Easter Workshops - Kids D.I.Y. Workshop
Springfield Markets
- The first Friday of every month, the Springfield Markets offer an afternoon treat, splash in the new Lagoon, local talented artists & crafters stalls, shop for home wares and enjoy Dinner with family & friends from Food Trucks & Multicultural stalls.
- Robelle Parkland has plenty of open spaces to eat & play, Don't forget your picnic blanket & your Swimmers.
- Follow them on Facebook for news & special announcements of entertainment.
- Onsite cafes are Licenced
Augustine Heights park run
- It is a 5km run - it's you against the clock.
- Every Saturday at 7am.
- The run starts at Renahan Place, Stockland, Augustine Heights. See Course page for more details.
- What does it cost to join in? It's free, but you must register before your first run. Only ever register with parkrun once. Don't forget to bring a printed copy of your barcode (request a reminder). If you forget it, you won't get a time.
- How fast do you have to be? Everyone runs for their own enjoyment.
- Augustine Heights parkrun needs you! It is entirely organised by volunteers - email augustineheightshelpers@parkrun.com to help.
- Every week the club grabs a post-park run coffee at the coffee tent where the runners stay and chat afterwards.