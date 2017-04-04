What's on these school holidays in Springfield.

IF YOU'RE looking for things to do with the kids these school holidays, then look no further than our list below:

Orion Circus Activities

Circus show

Orion Springfield Central

Wednesday 10am and noon daily

Witness a hilarious show of clowns and magicians who will delight people of all ages. This will be shown in the Coles Mall and will run until Friday, April 7.

YMCA Springfield Lakes

As part of Ipswich City Council's Youth activities school holiday funding, YMCA Springfield Lakes will provide a range of activities including Little Kickers soccer, dancing, yoga, bootcamp, hockey, craft and cooking.

Contact YMCA Springfield on 38183741 for more information or visit: http://www.ymcachildcare.com.au/springfield-lakes.html

Bunning's Easter Egg Hunt

Thursday April 6-22 10am holiday fun workshops

Kids D.I.Y. Workshop 6-8pm

Easter Family Night Join us for a Great night out for the whole family totally free. There will be crafts for the Kids , Face Painting, Snow cones, Fairy Floss, Popcorn, Sausage sizzle, Jumping Castles, Community Groups with displays, Games for everyone to play, Lucky Door Prizes to win.

Saturday April 8, 9.30am Easter Workshops - Kids D.I.Y. Workshop

Springfield Markets

The first Friday of every month, the Springfield Markets offer an afternoon treat, splash in the new Lagoon, local talented artists & crafters stalls, shop for home wares and enjoy Dinner with family & friends from Food Trucks & Multicultural stalls.

Robelle Parkland has plenty of open spaces to eat & play, Don't forget your picnic blanket & your Swimmers.

Follow them on Facebook for news & special announcements of entertainment.

Onsite cafes are Licenced

Augustine Heights park run