What's on in Springfield this weekend

Triathlon Queensland's Greater Springfield Duathlon event will be held in Springfield this Sunday.

IF YOU'RE stuck for things to do this weekend, we've put together a list of events and activities happening in and around Springfield.

Saturday, July 22

What: Springfield Bike Night

When: 5-9pm

Where: 1 Main Street, Springfield Central

Park your bike up and grab a feed!

Are you a motorbike fan? Then don't miss out on this free event for the whole family.

Presented by Two Wheels One Family, the special motorbike event is an open bike event for all riders, families and friends.

The aim of the event is to bring the motorbike communities together and to enjoy the events, food and music planned for the night.

All riders attending the event will need to meet up at the back of Orion Coles Car Park on Sirius Drive at 4pm for a quick briefing on what will happen on the night.

People are encouraged to also get dressed in fancy-dress with the person with the best costume to win a cash prize.

There will also be a Show and Shine event which will start at 6pm, with the announcement of winners at 8pm.

For more information visit the Facebook event page.

What: Augustine Heights Park Run

When: 7-9am

Where: Renahan Place, Stockland Park, Augustine Heights.

This hugely popular free event sees on average 100 people every week and is open to everyone from complete beginners to seasoned runners.

The course is 5km and can be walked or ran, with prams and dogs on small leads also welcome.

If you don't want to run, but want to get involved you can also volunteer by contacting: augustineheightshelpers@parkrun.com

For more information on the run and how to register, visit the park run website.

Sunday, July 23

What: Greater Springfield Duathlon

When: 5-9pm

Where: 1 Main Street, Springfield Central

Watch or join in as racers put their legs to the ultimate test on Springfield's challenging duathlon course and the South East's best winter race.

The Greater Springfield Duathlon returns to Springfield on Sunday 23 July and is the perfect, safe race for first-timers and will also double as the Queensland Championship and the World Qualifier for the Australian team attending the ITU Multisport World Championships.

For those considering entering the duathlon is the perfect, safe race for first-timers and will also double as the Queensland Championship and the World Qualifier for the Australian team attending the ITU Multisport World Championships.

Entry cost: $32 - $90

This event is suited for all ages.

For more information visit the Triathlon Queensland website.

What: SANDS Australia 5km Walk, Run or Jog

When: 11am

Where: 55 Burlington Terrace, Springfield Lakes

This event is to raise funds for SANDS Australia which is a charity that supports parents and families who experience miscarriage, still birth and new born death.

There will be a raffle on the day to also help raise much needed funds and awareness to the organisation.

There will also be SANDS pins available for $7.

All are welcome, with registration costs $5 per adult, $2 per child. For more information visit the event Facebook page.