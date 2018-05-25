What's on in Ipswich

Ipswich Musical Theatre Company will be presenting Are You Being Served? on May 26, as well as June 1 and 2.

Ipswich Musical Theatre Company will be presenting Are You Being Served? on May 26, as well as June 1 and 2. Contributed

Are you being served?

Saturday, May 26, Friday, June 1 and Saturday, June 2 at Old Courthouse, corner of East and Roderick Streets, Ipswich.

THE Ipswich Musical Theatre Company presents this show and a three-course meal as a fun night out for Ipswich residents.

The BBC television comedy has been adapted for the stage by its original creators.

It is directed by William McCreery-Rye, who directed the popular IMTC dinner theatre show, The Vicar of Dibley in 2016.

Tickets are $50 per person, or $45 for groups of eight or more.

Log onto www.ipswichmusical theatrecompany.com.au to book.

Friends of the Library book sale

Saturday, from 9-11.30am at the Ipswich Central Library courtyard.

DROP into the library and see what bargains you can find. Grab a bag from the Ipswich Library and fill it for $5. Cash sales only.

The Handmade Expo

Saturday, from 8am-1pm at the Ipswich Turf Club.

THE markets feature an array of makers, bakers, creators and growers. Find your next bargain here this Saturday.

Introduction to

weaving workshop

Saturday, The Art and Craft Cottage, Shop 2, West St, Ipswich

Learn weaving on the Rigid Heddle Loom. All materials supplied including a 25cm Ashford Sampleit loom, perfect for beginners. Learn how to put a loom together, warp a loom and weave a gorgeous scarf. Bookings essential. 9.30am-1pm. $245

Outback Divas at Goodna Services

Saturday, 112 Brisbane Terrace, Goodna Club

Following in the tradition of Priscilla Queen of the Desert and Les Girls, enjoy a night with the Outback Divas. This is an 18+ show.

Doors open 6.30pm, shows 8pm, 9pm and 10pm. Cost $10

Ipswich City Bulls Golf fundraiser

Sunday, May 27 at Sandy Gallop Golf Course.

PLAY a round of golf while raising money for a good cause.

Four person ambrose, $30 per player.

There will be prizes for the nearest pin and the longest drives, as well as a free barbecue and drinks. Registration opens at 10.30am, with a noon shot gun start. Email events@ipswichcityfootball.

org.au.

Lockyer

Multicultural Festival

Sunday, May 27 from 10am-4pm at Gatton Shire Hall and Centenary Gardens, North St, Gatton.

A SHOWCASE of culture, food and information awaits visitors this weekend with live entertainment, kids' activities, a jumping castle, drumming workshop, market stalls and more.

Pug Play Date

Sunday, Shop 226 Orion Springfield Central, 1 Main St, Springfield Central

Join Bad Wolf Boutique at Springfield Central for a social pugs event. A great day out for dog and owner. From 2pm-4pm.

Free.

Fabio Tolli

Sunday, Brothers Leagues Club, Wildey St. Raceview.

Enjoy hits from the '70s through to today. Fabio Tolli specialises in taking audiences on a musical journey with his clever delivery of vocals and music. Time2pm.

Free.

Raceview Congregational Kindergarten 50th

Sunday, 117 Wildey St, Raceview

Celebrate 50 years of Raceview Congregational Kindergarten.

A church service will be held at 10am followed by celebrations in the kindy yard.

Memorabilia will be on display and there will be free cake, tea and coffee, a sausage sizzle and the kindy will be open for play.

From 10am church service, 11.30am-3pm in the kindy yard.

Free.