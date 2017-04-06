What's on in Ipswich

The orchid and bromeliad show Garden Spectacular at Silkstone State School. Some of the beautiful bromeliads and orchids on display.

1. Ipswich Garden Spectacular

SILKSTONE STATE SCHOOL

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY FROM 8.30AM

GOT a green thumb? Or wish you did? Head to Silkstone State School on for the Ipswich Garden Spectacular, presented by the Ipswich Orchid Society.

It is not just orchids but bromeliads, African violets, Australian natives, geraniums and much more. Get advice on how to grow your own orchids and other varieties.

2. Shirley Valentine

IPSWICH CIVIC CENTRE

THURSDAY 6.30PM

INSIDE, Liverpool mother and housewife Mrs Joe Bradshaw (Mandi Lodge), is the former Shirley Valentine longing to emerge.

Her self-esteem battered by school, marriage and life in general, she finds herself talking to the wall while her husband is out working.

When her best friend wins an all-expenses-paid vacation to Greece for two, Shirley grasps the opportunity to head for the sun and leave her drudgery behind.

Included in the price is a delicious two-course meal and a ticket to the performance.

3. Queens Park

MILFORD ST, IPSWICH

DAILY

QUEENS Park boasts 22ha of parklands with inviting picnic spots, café and the children's playground, a favourite with its flying fox and fixed model train additions.

One of the real attractions is the Ipswich Nature Centre, housed in the parklands.

4. Robelle Domain Parklands

SPRINGFIELD CENTRAL

OPEN DAILY

Robelle Domain features tree top walks, a lake, 10,000- seat amphitheatre and stage and the country's first Icon on Galaxy interactive play equipment.

5. Towers of Tomorrow

IPSWICH ART GALLERY

DAILY FROM 10AM

BE INSPIRED by Towers of Tomorrow with Lego Bricks, an exhibition where architecture meets creative play.

Twelve iconic mega towers from Australian and Asian cities have been replicated.