What's on in Ipswich this weekend

The cast from Ipswich Musical Theatre Company's upcoming production of Mamma Mia .

Mamma Mia

Saturday, September 14, Sunday (plus other dates), George Hogg Auditorium, Cnr Limestone & Nicholas streets.

ON THE eve of her wedding, a daughter's quest to discover the identity of her father brings three charismatic, good looking men from her mother's past back to the island they visited 20 years ago.

The storytelling magic of ABBA's timeless songs propels this enchanting tale of love, laughter and friendship. 7.30pm Saturday, 1.30pm Sunday.

Adult $68, concession $58, child (3-15 years) $35. Group eight-plus $62. Go to ipswichciviccentre.com.au

Camira State

School P&C Spring Fair

Saturday, from 10am-3pm at Camira State School, 184-202 Old Logan Rd, Camira.

ATTRACTIONS on the day include dodgem cars, a giant slide, trackless train, an animal farm, food trucks, market stalls, performances, raffles and more. Unlimited ride passes are available on the day.

McGrath Greater Springfield Running Festival

Sunday, September 15, from 6-9.30am at the corner of Health Care Drive and Springfield Central Blvd, Springfield Central.

LACE up your joggers and take part in the second annual McGrath Greater Springfield Running Festival.

Whether you are a beginner or an experienced runner, there are a number of challenges to suit all ages and abilities.

Participants can take part in a half marathon, 15km, 10km, 5km and kid's 1km distances.

Tickets range from $20-$90. Log onto www.greaterspringfield runningfestival.com.au to book.

American Graffiti

Dinner Experience

Sunday, from 5.30-10pm at the Racehorse Hotel, 215 Brisbane Rd, Booval.

A HILARIOUS interactive rock show that takes the mickey out of music legends such as Cher, Liza Minnelli, Tina Turner and more.

Tickets are $60 a person and includes entry plus a two course dinner (main and dessert).

To book, log on to www.tickets.oztix.com.au.

Ripley Mums and Bubs

Saturday, from 9.30-11.30am at Minka Place, Ripley Town Centre.

THIS fortnightly meet-up is a place where mums can gather to make something unique and fun for their baby.

No skills are required, as you will be stepped through each project with care and templates.

Tickets range from $20-$25. To book, log onto www.mummagotskills.com.

Eco-Hunt

Saturday-Sunday,

School Rd Redbank Plains

COINCIDING with Bio Diversity Month this September, an Eco-Hunt is being held at White Rock Spring Mountain.

Anyone can play along simply by downloading the QuestaGame app, hunting for wildlife and native plants in the area. The game is mission to map, discover and protect the precious biodiversity of Ipswich.

The Eco Hunt runs from September 9- October 7. The person with the highest score for individual sightings will be win the champion spotter title and a prize TBA. Go to https://questagame.com/whiterock

Community Bingo

Saturday, Ipswich Multicultural Project Inc, 18 Salisbury Rd

ENTRY to Bingo, featuring raffle prizes and two-course meal included. Members $10 and non-members $15. Time 3.30pm-7pm. Bookings: 0414703842.

Markets at the Boulevarde

Saturday, The Boulevarde, 17 Limestone St

MARKETS at The Boulevarde is a monthly markets featuring artisans and producers with themed markets, workshops, fashion shows, along with stalls of delicious eats and specialty retailers. Go to https://www.facebook.com/Markets AtTheBoulevarde

Saturday Painting Group

Saturday, Ipswich Art Society, cnr East and Roderick streets

THE Ipswich Art Society Saturday Painting Group is held on the second Saturday of each month 9am to 1pm at The Old Court House.

Come along to this Untutored Art Group held at the Old Ipswich Courthouse to enjoy some quality time and share ideas and interact with other artists.

Open to everyone. Cost $5 a person. Bring your art and your lunch. Coffee and tea provided.

Peak Organics Market

Saturday, Ivorys Rock, Mount Flinders Rd, Peak Crossing QLD 4306

PEAK Organics is a small organic farm situated in rural Queensland. Currently they sell direct to the public from their farm gate.

From 9am-2pm.