What's on in Ipswich this weekend

Family fun day

Today from 1-4pm at North Ipswich Reserve, 43 The Terrace, North Ipswich.

IPSWICH Jets Rugby League Team and Queens- land Law Group will host their free family fun day again. There will be lots of giveaways, carnival games, live entertainment, a free sausage sizzle and more.

Meet your neighbour barbecue

Today from 11am-1pm at Stockland Sovereign Pocket sales centre, corner of Sovereign Dr and Wollemi St, Deebing Heights.

GRAB a snag and enjoy getting to know your neighbours. There will also be face painting and jumping castles for the little ones and live entertainment.

Watercolour and Wine

Today from 6-9pm at Arizona Cafe and Grill, Shop 6-7 Town Square Shopping Centre, Redbank Plains.

HAVE you ever wanted to try your hand at watercolours? Join the creative community in Redbank Plains and immerse yourself in this class.

The group will be making five handmade cards.

Tickets start at $30 each and includes materials. Log onto www.sipndipipswich.com.

Master Vocal Showcase

Today from 6-9pm at Studio 188, at 188 Brisbane St, Ipswich.

STUDENTS from UVD Studios will be showcasing their talents to the wider Ipswich community. Tickets are $25 each. Log onto www.studio188.com.au to book.

Universal Spiritual Centre Winter Fair

Tomorrow from 10.30am-3.30pm at Cambridge St Scout Hall, Silkstone.

A NUMBER of clairvoyants and psychics will be performing readings on the day, and there will also be a number of stalls for people to buy goodies.

Rosewood Show

Today at the Rosewood Showgrounds, Showgrounds Lane, Rosewood.

SPEND the day on the rides, watch the live entertainment and munch on dagwood dogs.

Fernvale Country Markets

Tomorrow from 6-11.30am at the Fernvale school grounds, 1605 Brisbane Valley Highway, Fernvale.

BROWSE through a variety of stalls selling everything from fruit and vegetables to bread, cakes, soaps, candles, jewellery and more.

Day out with Thomas

Both days from 9.30am-4pm at The Workshops Rail Museum, North St, Ipswich.

THOMAS the Tank Engine is back at the museum. Kids will be able to meet him and the Fat Controller. There will also be craft activities, games and a Thomas movie.