What's on in Ipswich this weekend

Explore the Aviation Heritage Centre

Tomorrow from 9am-3pm at the RAAF Base Amberley Aviation Heritage Centre

THE centre's public open days for this month are suitable for young and old, so bring along the kids and the grandparents and anyone else who loves planes.

You can download the visitor application form from the centre's website to minimise delays in access through the gate. Photo ID is required for those over 16.

Women on Wheels

Today from 7-9am at Limestone Park, 42 Chermside Rd, Ipswich

THIS six-week Learn 2 Cycle course will teach women about bike maintenance, how to remove a wheel and fix a puncture, gear changing and how to get from A to B safely.

Tickets are $5 and can be purchased online at https://eventactions.com.

Rosewood Markets

Today from 7.30am-noon at St Luke's Anglican Church, 72-74 John St, Rosewood

IF YOU love variety, and find treasure in someone else's trash, head out to Rosewood for the Rosewood Anglican Church Markets and Car Boot Sale.

Main Street Markets

Tomorrow from 9am-4pm at Orion Springfield Central, 155 Southern Cross Circuit, Springfield Central

BROWSE through the many stalls and pick up a little something special for yourself. It is free to attend.

Picnic in the park

Tomorrow from 3pm at Faye Carr Park, Joy Chambers Circuit, Ripley

MAINLY Music Ripley is inviting the community to an afternoon barbecue to help more people from the region get to know one another. Bring a plate to share for afternoon tea, and Mainly Music Ripley will provide a sausage sizzle. For more information, search Mainly Music Ripley on Facebook.

Ipswich Unearthed: June

Today from 8-9.30pm at Studio 188, 188 Brisbane St, Ipswich

LISTEN to a number of emerging artists from across Ipswich. The show will feature Fleur, Katherine Viney, Sam Austen-Wilkins and Ava Ungermann. Tickets are $15 each. Log on to www.studio188.com.au to book.

The Art of Showing Up

Today from 9am-1pm at Arttime Supplies Ipswich, 203 Brisbane St, Ipswich

SHOWCASING the works of Ipswich photographer Amanda Waschevski, this exhibition is a collection of portraits depicting 20 women who allowed themselves to be seen as they are. It is free to attend.

Sensory screening of Aladdin

Tomorrow from 9.30-11.30am at Limelight Cinemas Ipswich

FAMILIES with special needs children are invited to attend a sensory screening of the new movie Aladdin. The lights are turned up and the noise is turned down for a less confronting experience.

Saturday Night Craft Group

Tonight from 6-9pm at The Art and Craft Cottage, 201 Brisbane St, Ipswich

IF YOU are looking to start another project or make new friends, head along to the Saturday Night Craft Group. Bring a plate of food to share with the group. No RSVP is needed, just turn up.

Bundamba Salvation Army Band and Brisbane Excelsior Band concert

Tonight from 7-9.30pm at The Salvation Army Bundamba Corps, Brisbane Rd, Bundamba

ENJOY an evening of blissful music from the two bands, conducted by Peter Luff. It is free to attend.