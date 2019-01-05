What's on in Ipswich this weekend

DIVE IN: Pool. Take the opportunity to get in the swim at one of the council's popular swim centres.

DIVE IN: Pool. Take the opportunity to get in the swim at one of the council's popular swim centres. Bev Lacey

Parkrun

Saturday, Catherine Morgan Park, Renehan Place, Augustine Heights; Bill Paterson Oval, Limestone Park, Cnr Lion St and Salisbury Rd; White Rock Conservation Park, School Rd, Redbank Plains

PARKRUN organises free, weekly, 5km timed runs around the world. They are open to everyone, free, and are safe and easy to take part in. All ages and abilities can go along and run the 5km course.

Please register before your first run. Bring a printed copy of your barcode so you can get your time.

You are also welcome to grab a coffee in a local cafe with the parkrunners afterwards.

From 7am.

Free.

Playing with Light at Ipswich Art Gallery

Saturday, Ipswich Art Gallery, d'Arcy Doyle Place, Ipswich

LIGHT is intrinsic to our lives, from natural phenomenon like rainbows to advanced technologies including communication, security and medicine, to the simple light bulb. It has a multitude of applications and influences how we see the world. Step out of the darkness and into Playing with Light.

This interactive exhibition explores our big bright, colourful world full of light, lasers and lenses. With over 22 interactive exhibits, Playing with Light explores the role light plays in our life and in our world. Runs until April 28, 2019.

Cost is $5 a person or $15 for a Family Pass (admits up to five people. Must include at least one adult). Free for children under two.

River Heart Parklands

Saturday, Bremer River, between the road and rail bridges (Bremer Street) opposite Ipswich Central

IPSWICH'S River Heart Parklands brings alive the Bremer River. The parklands is situated on 1.5ha of land which has been transformed into a widely recognised and commended leisure facility. It is located at 2 Blackall St, Ipswich.

From sunrise until 10pm. Free.

Swimming Centres

Saturday, Bundamba Swim Centre; Georgie Conway Leichardt Community Swim Centre; Goodna Aquatic Centre; Rosewood Aquatic Centre

TAKE the opportunity to get in the swim at one of the council's popular swim centres. Ipswich residents are fortunate to have several swim centres ideal for that swim, school excursion or learn to swim class.

From 10am-4pm. Adults: $4.90, children $3.90.

Peak Organics Market

Saturday, Ivory's Rock Conferences and Event, 310 Mount Flinders Rd, Peak Crossing

PEAK Organics is a small organic farm situated in rural Queensland. Currently they sell direct to the public from their farm gate.

From 9am-2pm. Cost free.

Underworld: Mugshots from the Roaring Twenties

Sunday, Workshops Rail Museum, North St, North Ipswich

MEET the bosses. The plotters. The bruisers. The petty crims.

Descend into Sydney's seedy underworld in the new photographic exhibition revealing the dark side of the Roaring Twenties.

See the player's of Sydney's criminal underworld and the police who fought to keep the mean streets clean through more than 130 candid and compelling mugshots taken by New South Wales Police between 1920 and 1930.

Underworld: Mugshots from the Roaring Twenties is a travelling exhibition from Sydney Living Museums.

All Abilities Morning

Sunday, Robelle Domain Parklands, 155 Southern Cross Circuit, Springfield Central

RUN, rise and shine, head out for a run.

From 6am. Free.

Summer Days at The Workshops Rail Museum

Sunday, Workshops Rail Museum, North St, North Ipswich

RUN away with the circus, see real life steam trains, diesel locomotives and more.

Make a day of it with entry to the Museum and all exhibits included in your ticket.

Buy tickets online or purchase at the door. All aboard! First stop: Circus Train. Run away with the circus these school holidays and try your hand at juggling, hula loop, balance and more.

See the special exhibition Circus Train and hear the story of the circuses that travelled through Queensland by rail.

Learn your acrobatic skills in the Circus Camp zone, or hone your aim and hand eye co-ordination in a game of Bean Bag Toss, Crazy Quoits or Ballistic Bowls.

Dress up as your favourite circus character or animal.

Ipswich Showplace Markets

Sunday, Ipswich Showgrounds, 81 Warwick Rd

THE Ipswich Showplace Markets are held every Sunday at the Ipswich Showgrounds.

They are open to the public between 6am and 11.30am. Stallholders currently sell a range of items, both new and second hand. They range from toys, clothes, books, plants, household items, DVDs and CDs, art, craft, tools, hardware, services, fruit and vegetables, ice-cream, hot food, coffee and more.

Coin donation.

English-Spanish Church

Sunday, 4/145 Sinnathamby Boulevard, Springfield Central

FOUNTAIN of Eternal Life Christian Church (Iglesia Fuente De Vida Externa) serves the Latin America community in Springfield Central and surrounding communities.

Services are held weekly.

From 10.30am-12.30pm.

Free.