What's on in Ipswich this weekend

Mount Alford Artisans Market

Saturday, December 1, from 9am-3pm at Reckumpilla St, Mount Alford

PICK up a bargain at the Mount Alford Artisans Market this weekend.

The 'green' market will feature artists and primary producers from across the Scenic Rim region.

Shoppers will be able to browse a wide range of original artworks including felted creations, screen-printed garments and more. There will also be some delicacies for you to try and buy, including chutneys, honey and more.

The day will also feature live music.

Santa at Springfield Rise

Saturday, Santa at Springfield Rise Display Village

SEE Santa from 2pm-5pm to celebrate the countdown to Christmas.

There'll be loads of activities for young and old. Get amongst the Christmas spirit as 200 free Santa hats and reindeer antler headbands will be given out. Santa with his friendly helper Elf will be roving the event with loads of Christmas cheers and giving away candy canes.

There will be a community barbecue, free face painting and a free gingerbread decorating workshop for the first 200. Grab a free ice creams, take part in a free kids Christmas ornament making workshop, limited to 250 people and take a unique photo in the fun inflatable snow globe photo booth.

Summer Reading Club

Saturday, Ipswich Central Library and Springfield Central Library

JOIN Ipswich Libraries for the launch of its Summer Reading Club: Curious Creatures. There are great prizes up for grabs for participants and many other activities planned. From 10am-12pm. Free.

Parkrun

Saturday, Catherine Morgan Park, Renehan Place, Augustine Heights, Bill Paterson Oval, Limestone Park, Cnr Lion Street and Salisbury roads, White Rock Conservation Park, School Rd, Redbank Plains

TAKE part in free, weekly, 5km, timed runs around the world. They are open to everyone, free, and are safe and easy to take part in. All ages and abilities can go along and run the 5km course. Please register before your first run. Bring a printed copy of your barcode so you can get your time. From 7am. Free.

1927 & Pseudo Echo

Saturday, Racehorse Hotel, 215 Brisbane Rd, Booval

TWO of Australia's most iconic bands are back again for one last time with their double barrelled catalogue of hits and classic songs. After two years of national touring as one of the best double bills 1927 and Pseudo Echo are teaming up for one final series of shows. From 8pm. Tickets from $44.90.

Tech Trek: Around the World

Saturday, Ipswich Central Library

TAKE a trip with Google Expeditions. Get up close with historical landmarks, dive under the ocean with sharks, visit coral reefs or even take a trip to outer space.

Expeditions may include: Great Barrier Reef or Great Wall of China, Aztec Ruins or The North Pole. Old historical castles of England Sydney, London, Hong Kong or New York, even Outer Space, to the Moon and Mars. For people aged 13 and above. 10am-11am. Free.

Let there be light

Saturday, until April 28, 2019, Ipswich Art Gallery

LIGHT is intrinsic to our lives, from natural phenomenon like rainbows to advanced technologies including communication, security and medicine, to the simple light bulb.

It has a multitude of applications and influences how we see the world.

Step out of the darkness and into Playing with Light.

$5 a person or $15 for a Family Pass (admits up to five people. Must include at least one adult).

Free for under twos.

Christmas Fair

Sunday, 11am-3pm at Ivory's Rock, Mount Flinders Rd, Peak Crossing

IVORY'S Rock and the Harrisville Community Hub invite you to a spectacular Sunday fun day community Christmas Fair, on December 2.

The free fair includes a visit from Santa. There will be a free inflatable water slide and mega obstacle course, free bucking bull, free face painting and craft, free mini neck and shoulder massages and free games for the whole family.

Hell on Heels will perform on the day as well as Harrisville and Peak Crossing school choirs. Browse market stalls and workshops, there will also be food and drink available for purchase.

CSI and River 94.9 Family Christmas Party and Christmas Appeal

Sunday, December 2, 5A Lowry St, North Ipswich

BRING the whole family and start the Christmas fun, from 2pm.

Enjoy face-painting, a visit from Santa and free live entertainment.

Proudly donating to North Ipswich Conference - St Vincent De Paul.

CSI and River 94.9 are joining forces to foster the spirit of giving.

The Grinch is coming

Sunday, December 2 at Springfield Central Library

ENJOY the magic of Christmas with Dr Seuss' classic story.

Kids will be able to enjoy an array of songs, stories and more to celebrate the release of the new movie, The Grinch.

Aimed at kids aged up to eight years old.

This session will be held from 10.30-11.15am.