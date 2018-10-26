What's on in Ipswich this weekend

BEAUTIFUL: The Goodna Jacaranda Festival is a much-loved community festival that celebrates the wonderfully diverse lifestyle in our region.

Friends of Ipswich Libraries book sale

Saturday, October 27, from 9-11.30am at the Ipswich Central Library courtyard

GRAB yourself some bargains at this book sale. Cash sales only.

Boobs, Bubbles and Babes High Tea

Saturday, from 1.30-3.30pm at the Laidley Cultural Centre, 3 Laidley Plainland Rd, Laidley North

GATHER the girls together for a fun afternoon of food, bubbles, fashion and raffles. T

ickets are $25 each.

Phone Laura on 04 13 658 328.

Digital aviation: flying with drones

Saturday, Springfield Central library

GET a bird's eye view on the mechanics behind drones from one of Australia's industry leaders in aviation technology, Ace Aviation.

Learn about drone technology, flying and handling safety, electronics behind drones and industry applications.

From: 10am-noon. Free.

Garage Sale

Saturday, 122 Chermside Rd, East Ipswich

A GARAGE sale and sausage sizzle will be held on Saturday, October 27 from 6.30am-2.30pm at the Orpheus Chorale Complex .

There will be a ride range of items on sale including cakes, jams, clothes, books, bric-a-brac and more.

All money raised from the sale will go back into the group.

Goodna Jacaranda Festival

Saturday, Evan Marginson Park, 59 Woogaroo St, Goodna

THE Goodna Jacaranda Festival is a much loved community festival that celebrates the wonderfully diverse lifestyle in our region.

With something for everyone and free entry, you cannot afford to miss it.

From 7.30am-9.30pm.

WestMAC Dance Concert

Saturday, Ipswich Civic Centre

WESTMAC's 2018 Dance Concert is a wonderful opportunity for audiences to witness the West Moreton Anglican College spirit up on stage.

See the dance students show their passion, skill and dedication in a fun-filled production of routines in the hip-hop, jazz, musical theatre, contemporary, lyrical and ballet genres. From 2pm-7pm. From $12.

Afternoon tennis for over 35s

Sunday, Ipswich District Junior Tennis Association courts, Chermside Rd, Ipswich

IPSWICH Veterans Tennis Association hosts afternoon tennis for over 35s each Sunday.

Contact the association on 0418 154 903.

From 1pm-4pm. Membership $45 a year, $5 court fees on the day. Free.

Artist Bazaar and Markets

Sunday, Rockton House, Rockton St

A MARKET including arts, crafts, plants, food and other interesting items in the grounds of the historic Rockton House. Come and purchase Christmas gifts or something special for yourself.

There will be a portfolio sale of artwork so art collectors will get a bargain. A saugage sizzle and Devonshire teas will be available. Dress in period costume to get a free Devonshire tea.

A percentage of funds raised will be going to the Qld Drought Fund. From 9am-2pm. Free.

Imagine This...

Sunday, Ipswich Art Gallery, d'Arcy Doyle Place, Ipswich

IMAGINE a flower. Imagine a car. Imagine a bird.

Use colourful and creative craft materials to imagine and make something, then take your creation home or display it in the gallery for others to see.

Imagine This is a hands-on studio space where children and families can imagine and make art together. From 10am-5pm daily, until November 11, 2018. Free.

Entanglement: New Work By Kate Douglas

Sunday, Ipswich Art Gallery, d'Arcy Doyle Place, Ipswich

KATE Douglas fell in love with Ipswich and now resides on the banks of the Bremer River.

Her artworks capture the view at the river's edge: ever changing networks of trees, roots, ragged grasses, leaves and other flora, ebbing and flowing with the tides and seasons leaving Kate with endless inspiration.

Her latest works explore how the interconnections that we view in nature mimic those we experience in our human relationships, pushing, pulling, finding balance and becoming part of a network or support system. From: 10am-5pm daily, until November 11, 2018. Free.

All Abilities Morning Run

Sunday, Robelle Domain Parklands, 155 Southern Cross Circuit, Springfield Central

RISE and Shine, head out for a run. From: 6am. Free.