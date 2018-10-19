What's on in Ipswich this weekend

ALL WELCOME: Warren Sander is hosting a field of women event at Willowbank Raceway on Saturday in honour of his late wife Terri.

Park Run

Saturday, October 20, Catherine Morgan Park, Renehan Place, Augustine Heights; Bill Paterson Oval, Limestone Park, Cnr Lion St and Salisbury Rd; White Rock Conservation Park, School Rd, Redbank Plains

FREE, weekly, 5km-timed runs. Open to everyone, free, and are safe and easy to take part in.

All ages and abilities can go along and run the 5km course. Please register before your first run.

Bring a printed copy of your barcode so you can get your time.

You are also welcome to grab a coffee in a local cafe with the park-runners afterwards.

Time: 7am. Free.

Racehorse Grillhouse Launch

Saturday, Racehorse Hotel, 215 Brisbane Rd, Booval

THE official launch of the new Racehorse Grillhouse.

Come on down, lunch or dinner, and take the new menu for a spin together with a vast selection of beers and wines.

There's even plenty to keep the children entertained.

Time: 11.30am-8.30pm. Free.

Rockin' for West Papua

Saturday, Banshees Bar & Artspace, 131 Brisbane St, Ipswich

GLOBAL Peace Concert that is supporting an internationally-supervised vote for independence.

Performers include: Baltimore Gun Club, Dirty Liars, The Gutter, FriendlyFire, Hang, ZEMEZ.

From 5pm-midnight. Cost: donation, with all proceeds going to the United Liberation Movement for West Papua.

Ipswich PCYC open day

Saturday, 1C Griffith Rd, Eastern Heights

COME along and find out more about Ipswich PCYC.

Try all of the activities and enjoy loads of giveaways, coffee, a barbecue and cake stall.

There will also be a free jumping castle, face painting and police displays. From: 12.30pm-3.30pm.

Free.

Peak Organics Market

Saturday, Ivory's Rock Conferences and Event, 310 Mount Flinders Rd, Peak Crossing

Peak Organics is a small organic farm situated in rural Queensland.

Currently they sell direct to the public from their farm gate.

From: 9am-2pm. Free.

Harry Potter marathon

Sunday, October 21, from 10.30am at Limelight Cinemas Ipswich

FOLLOWING on from last weekend's marathon, the second part of this event will feature the final four Harry Potter movies.

All guests are encouraged to dress up as their favourite character.

Book your tickets online at www.limelight-cinemas.com.au

All Abilities Morning Run

Sunday, Robelle Domain Parklands, 155 Southern Cross Circuit, Springfield Central

Rise and Shine, head out for a run. From 6am. Free.

Ipswich Showplace Markets

Sunday, Ipswich Showgrounds, 81 Warwick Rd

The Ipswich Showplace Markets are held every Sunday at the Ipswich Showgrounds. They are open to the public between 6am-11.30am.

Stallholders currently sell a range of items, both new and second hand. They range from toys, clothes, books, plants, household items, DVDs and CDs, art, craft, tools, hardware, services, fruit and vegetables, ice-cream, hot food, coffee and more.

From: 6am-11.30am. Coin donation.

Pink field of ladies

Saturday, October 20, gates open at 4pm, Willowbank Raceway, Champions Way

Family and friends of former Australian drag racing champion Terri Sander will host a mini field of pink women event at Willowbank Raceway to support Breast Cancer Network Australia.

Terri Sander was a super sprint racer and championed 'mini field of women' events at Willowbank Raceway between 2008 and 2014.

She died of breast cancer in January, when she was 61.

The event will be the first event of its kind in Ipswich since 2014.

Anyone can go along and cars hit the track at 4.30pm, weather permitting.

Underworld

Saturday, Sunday, The Workshops Rail Museum

Descend into Sydney's seedy underworld in a new photographic exhibition revealing the dark side of the Roaring Twenties.

Explore more than 130 candid and compelling mugshots.

Known as the Specials, they are unlike any found elsewhere in the world.

From: 9.30am-4pm.

Adult $14.50. Children under three are free.