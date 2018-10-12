What's on in Ipswich this weekend
APPetite to learn
- Saturday, October 13 from 10-11am at the Springfield Central Library training room
WOULD you like to know how to access more apps on your iPad or smart phone? Head down to the library to find out what apps are best for brain teasers, music, drawing, news, weather, emergency alerts and more.
Book online at www.library. ipswich.qld.gov.au/events.
Arj Barker: We need to talk
- Saturday, at 8pm at the Logan Entertainment Centre, 170 Wembley Road, Logan Central
COMEDIAN Arj Barker will be bringing his new show to Logan this weekend, where he will have his guests in fits of laughter. The show runs for approximately 90 minutes.
Tickets are $49.90. Book online at www.loganentertainment centre.com.au.
Black Snake Creek Festival
- Saturday, 8am-3pm Marburg Town Centre Cnr Queen and Edmond St Marburg
MARKET day includes live music and entertainment and offical opening of the refurbished green shed art exhibition at 11am.
Food, plants, crafts and plenty of bargains, free kids activities, face painting and jumping castle. Historical displays in the Old Bank Building, Handpainted ketterbox competition, displays at the Marbug School and Anglincan Chruch.
Call Kaylene on 0418 750 387.
Treat Yo Self festival
- Saturday, Orion Springfield Central 10am-2pm
ENJOY some retail therapy with exclusive offers and experiences in celebration of the Festival of You. There will be freebies including mini-massages, doughnuts, face painting and live music.
Retailers will be offering discounts.
Hudsons Circus
- Saturday and Sunday, Sirius Drv Springfield Central
THIS weekend is the last to catch Hudson Circus. The circus, will run it's last show on Sunday at 11am. Two shows today at 4pm and 7pm.
Book at www.hudsonscircus.com.au/.
Springfield Lakes State School Spring Fair
- Sunday, October 14 from 11am-3pm at the school, 63 Springfield Lakes Boulevard, Springfield Lakes
THIS family fun day will feature rides, food trucks, market stalls, face painting, entertainment and more.
It is free to attend, but money raised from the day will go back to the school.
10th Birthday Gala show
- Saturday, Casa Mia, 43 Brisbane Rd, Newtown
SPEND a night with the queensAt Palace they are celebrating everything lovely with hostess Dianna and her jewels. There will be several queens performing at the drag show.
There is also a raffle, lucky door prize and special menu - 8pm show. Meals from 6.30pm. Cost $15, bookings accepted by emailing seatbookingspalace@hotmail.com
Harry Potter marathon
- Sunday, from 10.30am-9pm at Limelight Cinemas, Riverlink
THIS movie marathon will consist of the first four Harry Potter movies. The remaining movies will be shown on Sunday, October 21.
Head to the Riverlink Facebook page to register and purchase tickets.
Come and Try Canoeing session
- Sunday, Colleges Crossing Recreational Reserve, Chuwar
Enjoy some water fun and hire a canoe and paddle along the water's edge at Colleges Crossing Recreation Reserve.
If you have never tried canoeing before, this is your chance to see how you fare on the water. Canoes, equipment, safety devices and instructions will be provided before you paddle.
Ticket holders also receive a free ice cream from Colleges by the River Cafe. Please present your ticket at the cafe to redeem. This event is part of the 2018 Ipswich Water Fest. $10 per canoe seating 1-2 people. (*includes free icecream)From 9am to 11am.
See ipswich.qld.gov.au/waterfest
Fun Run
- Sunday, The Circle, Robelle Domain, Springfield Lakes (outside Breakfast at Stephanies)
Springfield Runners Group is holding a Fun Run within the Springfield Robelle Domain, to raise much needed funds and awareness for Trail To Triumphs fight against mesothelioma.
Everyone is welcome and encouraged to walk/crawl/jog/dance/run as many kilometres as they can.
Both teams and individuals are welcome.
From 5.15am onwards. There is a $5 donation for every 5km run, cash only.
All Abilities Morning Run
- Sunday, Robelle Domain Parklands, 155 Southern Cross Circuit, Springfield Central
Rise and Shine, head out for a run. At 6am. Free.