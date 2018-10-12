What's on in Ipswich this weekend

COMEDY: Arj Barker will be bringing his new show to Logan this weekend.

COMEDY: Arj Barker will be bringing his new show to Logan this weekend. JAMES PENLIDIS PHOTOGRAPHY

APPetite to learn

Saturday, October 13 from 10-11am at the Springfield Central Library training room

WOULD you like to know how to access more apps on your iPad or smart phone? Head down to the library to find out what apps are best for brain teasers, music, drawing, news, weather, emergency alerts and more.

Book online at www.library. ipswich.qld.gov.au/events.

Arj Barker: We need to talk

Saturday, at 8pm at the Logan Entertainment Centre, 170 Wembley Road, Logan Central

COMEDIAN Arj Barker will be bringing his new show to Logan this weekend, where he will have his guests in fits of laughter. The show runs for approximately 90 minutes.

Tickets are $49.90. Book online at www.loganentertainment centre.com.au.

Black Snake Creek Festival

Saturday, 8am-3pm Marburg Town Centre Cnr Queen and Edmond St Marburg

MARKET day includes live music and entertainment and offical opening of the refurbished green shed art exhibition at 11am.

Food, plants, crafts and plenty of bargains, free kids activities, face painting and jumping castle. Historical displays in the Old Bank Building, Handpainted ketterbox competition, displays at the Marbug School and Anglincan Chruch.

Call Kaylene on 0418 750 387.

Treat Yo Self festival

Saturday, Orion Springfield Central 10am-2pm

ENJOY some retail therapy with exclusive offers and experiences in celebration of the Festival of You. There will be freebies including mini-massages, doughnuts, face painting and live music.

Retailers will be offering discounts.

Hudsons Circus

Saturday and Sunday, Sirius Drv Springfield Central

THIS weekend is the last to catch Hudson Circus. The circus, will run it's last show on Sunday at 11am. Two shows today at 4pm and 7pm.

Book at www.hudsonscircus.com.au/.

Springfield Lakes State School Spring Fair

Sunday, October 14 from 11am-3pm at the school, 63 Springfield Lakes Boulevard, Springfield Lakes

THIS family fun day will feature rides, food trucks, market stalls, face painting, entertainment and more.

It is free to attend, but money raised from the day will go back to the school.

10th Birthday Gala show

Saturday, Casa Mia, 43 Brisbane Rd, Newtown

SPEND a night with the queensAt Palace they are celebrating everything lovely with hostess Dianna and her jewels. There will be several queens performing at the drag show.

There is also a raffle, lucky door prize and special menu - 8pm show. Meals from 6.30pm. Cost $15, bookings accepted by emailing seatbookingspalace@hotmail.com

Harry Potter marathon

Sunday, from 10.30am-9pm at Limelight Cinemas, Riverlink

THIS movie marathon will consist of the first four Harry Potter movies. The remaining movies will be shown on Sunday, October 21.

Head to the Riverlink Facebook page to register and purchase tickets.

Come and Try Canoeing session

Sunday, Colleges Crossing Recreational Reserve, Chuwar

Enjoy some water fun and hire a canoe and paddle along the water's edge at Colleges Crossing Recreation Reserve.

If you have never tried canoeing before, this is your chance to see how you fare on the water. Canoes, equipment, safety devices and instructions will be provided before you paddle.

Ticket holders also receive a free ice cream from Colleges by the River Cafe. Please present your ticket at the cafe to redeem. This event is part of the 2018 Ipswich Water Fest. $10 per canoe seating 1-2 people. (*includes free icecream)From 9am to 11am.

See ipswich.qld.gov.au/waterfest

Fun Run

Sunday, The Circle, Robelle Domain, Springfield Lakes (outside Breakfast at Stephanies)

Springfield Runners Group is holding a Fun Run within the Springfield Robelle Domain, to raise much needed funds and awareness for Trail To Triumphs fight against mesothelioma.

Everyone is welcome and encouraged to walk/crawl/jog/dance/run as many kilometres as they can.

Both teams and individuals are welcome.

From 5.15am onwards. There is a $5 donation for every 5km run, cash only.

All Abilities Morning Run

Sunday, Robelle Domain Parklands, 155 Southern Cross Circuit, Springfield Central

Rise and Shine, head out for a run. At 6am. Free.