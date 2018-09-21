What's on in Ipswich this weekend

DRINK UP: The Oktoberfest Street Party will be held at Munich Brauhaus in South Brisbane today and tomorrow.

DRINK UP: The Oktoberfest Street Party will be held at Munich Brauhaus in South Brisbane today and tomorrow. Contributed

SlapDash Galaxy - Shadow puppets

Begins Saturday at the Ipswich Art Gallery

AWARD-WINNING Bunk Puppets, creators of Swamp Juice and Sticks Stones Broken Bones, present this new DIY theatre event at the Ipswich Art Gallery.

Forget what you think you know about shadow puppets, buckle-in and tear open your imagination for an epic journey with two brothers as they battle the bad guys and embark on an epic quest to find a new home planet.

This exhibition will begin at the Ipswich Art Gallery on September 22 and run until October 7. Session times vary, and cost $7 per person.

Log onto www.ipswichart gallery.com.au for more information.

Oz Comic Con Brisbane

Saturday, September 22-23 at the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre

A NUMBER of film and television stars, comic book artists and more will be visiting Brisbane for the annual Oz Comic Con.

For more info about the event log onto www.ozcomiccon.com/brisbane/.

Oktoberfest Street Party

Saturday and Sunday 23 at Munich Brauhaus, 153 Stanley St, South Brisbane

MUNICH Brauhaus South Bank will kick off this year's Oktoberfest season in Australia with an epic two-day street party.

From the ceremonial Keg Taps of five official Oktoberfest Biers and an Oktoberfest parade, to the Dogs of Oktoberfest costume contest, right through to the sausage eating championships, this is one street party you do not want to miss.

Log onto www.the bavarians.com/oktoberfest/street-party/.

Strictly Ballroom the Musical

Saturday, Ipswich Civic Centre

IN 1992, internationally acclaimed director, Baz Luhrmann wrote and directed Strictly Ballroom, which became an Australian iconic classic and worldwide phenomenon.

Strictly Ballroom The Musical, tells the story of Scott Hastings, a champion ballroom dancer who defies all the rules and follows his heart, finding not only his true calling but also his true love.

At 7.30pm. Adults $68, concession $58, children $35.

Enjoy a movie night

Saturday, 50 Coal Rd, Chuwar

ENJOY a movie or two at Tivoli Drive-In Theatre. The night begins with Sherlock Gnomes before Mission Impossible: Fallout. Gates open 4pm, Sherlock Gnomes from 6.30pm, Mission Impossible: Fallout from 8.45pm.

Cost: $10 a car.

Underworld

Saturday-Sunday The Workshops Rail Museum

DESCEND into Sydney's seedy underworld in a new photographic exhibition revealing the dark side of the Roaring Twenties.

Explore more than 130 candid and compelling mugshots taken by New South Wales Police between 1920 and 1930. Known as the Specials, they are unlike any found elsewhere in the world.

Immerse yourself in all things Underworld with the stunning accompanying book and an exciting line-up of talks and tours. From 9.30am-4pm. Adult $14.50. Children under three are free.

All Abilities Morning Run

Sunday, Robelle Domain Parklands, 155 Southern Cross Circuit, Springfield Central

RISE and Shine, head out for a run.

From 6am. Cost free.

English-Spanish Church

Sunday, 4/145 Sinnathamby Boulevard, Springfield Central

FOUNTAIN of Eternal Life Christian Church (Iglesia Fuente De Vida Externa) serves the Latin America community in Springfield Central and surrounding communities.

Services are held weekly.

From 10.30am-12.30pm. Free.

Wind Tubes

Sunday, Ipswich Art Gallery, d'Arcy Doyle Place (Nicholas St), Ipswich

DESIGN and build your very own flying creation to test in the Wind Tubes.

See your creation take flight and soar to the ceiling and defy gravity by hovering high overhead or just fall to the floor. It's all about air and invention, with a little bit of mid-air mayhem.

Plastic, paper cups, polystyrene, ping pong balls, propellers and more - all the materials you need are provided.

But can your design overcome turbulence, drag, air resistance and gravity?

Wind Tubes is a fun, interactive exhibition for the whole family. There is a special space for children under two to enjoy. From 10am-5pm. Free.

Afternoon tennis for over 35s

Sunday, District Junior Tennis Association courts, Chermside Rd, Ipswich

IPSWICH Veterans Tennis Association hosts afternoon tennis for over 35s each Sunday.

Contact the association on 0418 154 903. From 1pm-4pm.

Membership $45 a year, $5 court fees on the day.