What's on in Ipswich this weekend

NEED FOR SPEED: Ipswich City Dirt Kart Club members Barry, Stephen and Josh Reberger, president Peter Parker, secretary Angela Formosa and founding member Bob Gartside. Franca Tigani

Coates Hire Ipswich SuperSprint, Community Day

Saturday, 9am in the Orion Shopping Centre precinct at Springfield Central

JAMIE Whincup (Red Bull Holden Racing Team), current series leader Scott McLaughlin (Shell V-Power Racing Team), Fabian Coulthard (Shell V-Power Racing Team), Nick Percat (Dunlop Racing) and Tim Slade (Freightliner Racing) will be at the event.

"We thought a Saturday might be more ideal for people to come out and meet some of the guys,'' said said Cole Hitchcock, Supercars general manager of corporate affairs.

Fans will have a chance to get autographs, see a racing simulator featuring the Queensland Raceway circuit, and receive giveaways.

Paris Underground Encore

Saturday, 6.30pm, Ipswich Civic Centre

AFTER three years of touring and sell-out shows Australia-wide, the subversive European cabaret is back for an encore performance.

Journey once more into the dark delights of the underground of Paris with more comedy, more astounding magic and illusion, burlesque, greater feats, flesh and feathers, surprises and seductions.

COST: Adult $64, Concession $60.

Cost includes dinner and show.



NAIDOC Day Celebration

Sunday, 10am - 6pm, 587 Ipswich Boonah Road, Purga

Come and celebrate. There will be fairy floss, popcorn, snowcones, jumping castle and a fireworks display at 6pm. Transport will be available on the day from Ipswich train station.

COST: Free

Ipswich Showplace Markets

Sunday, 6am-11.30am, Ipswich Showgrounds, 81 Warwick Rd

The Ipswich Showplace Markets are held every Sunday at the Ipswich Showgrounds. They are open to the public between 6am and 11:30am.

Stallholders currently sell a range of items, both new and second hand. They range from toys, clothes, books, plants, household items, DVDs and CDs, art, craft, tools, hardware, services, fruit and vegetables, ice-cream, hot food, coffee and more.

COST: Coin donation

Ipswich City Dirt Kart Club 20th anniversary

11.30am Saturday and Sunday, Willowbank

To celebrate the anniversary, the club has organised a free two-day race event at Willowbank this weekend.

Racing will start at 11.30am on Saturday and teams will compete for the Bob Gartside Cup. There will be prizes up for grabs and a fireworks display.

Treasure Hunt

Saturday and Sunday, 10am - 4pm, Ipswich Art Gallery

Start by creating your own treasure bag, then dig for treasure in the massive Treasure Hunt sand pit. What you discover is yours to keep....so fill your treasure bag with jewels, gems and special things.

Treasure Hunt is a playful experience for young children aged 3 - 8 years. It is the perfect way to learn about fossicking and geology while having fun.

For children under three years, there's a toddler area with safe and stimulating activities.

COST: $5 per child. U3 free.