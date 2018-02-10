What's on in Ipswich this weekend

3D DESIGN: A three-week course will teach you the basics of 3D design.

3D DESIGN: A three-week course will teach you the basics of 3D design.

Hotter than Hell After Party

Saturday, February 10 from 8pm-2pm at the Racehorse Hotel, 215 Brisbane Rd, Booval.

THE Racehorse's first outdoor festival promises lots of free entertainment over two stages.

Fat Albert will be on stage in the main bar from 9pm and Anthony James Lincoln will be on the decks from 9pm until late.

Antiques and collectables fair

Esk Somerset Civic Centre, Saturday February 10 from 9am to 4pm and Sunday February 11 from 8am to 2pm.

COLLECTORS and sellers will fill the Esk Somerset Civic Centre this weekend for the long running popular Esk Antique Collectable Fair. Visitors to the two-day fair are invited to step back in history as they view or purchase items ranging from old toys and old China to rare bottles, coins, cards, books and lots more.

Stall holders from many parts of Queensland and New South Wales will have some rare memorabilia items for sale to allow the public an opportunity to add to their collection, or start off in this fast-growing hobby.

The fair will be reminiscent of shopping at an old-style department store of the last century with thousands of retro items for sale.

The free admission to children under 14 will offer an opportunity to learn more about Australia's early pioneering days, and for the parent to recognise many items from their childhood while entry for adults is $8.

Springfield Summer Street Party

Sunset Place, Springfield Lakes, Saturday, February 10, from 3pm to 6pm.

ENJOY the party at the Springfield Lakes Display Village. Meet one of the legends of rugby league, Corey Parker and join the stars of DreamWorks' Trolls - Poppy and Branch. Get creative in the Trolls activity centre where children can create their own scrapbook picture frame. A range of food options will be available. The event is free.

Drag racing championships

Willowbank Raceway from 6pm on Saturday, February 10.

The Queensland Drag Racing Championships bring racers from all across the state to compete for a prestigious QDRC trophy and Track Champion status at Willowbank Raceway, delivering high-octane action for both racers and spectators.

The cost is $20 for adults while children 13-years old and under go free.

Learn 3D design and print

Ipswich Central Library training room between 10am and noon on Saturday, February 10.

This three-week course will teach you the basics in 3D design using an online tool, Tinkercad. Start to create your own unique design, explore similar designs online and mix them into your own.

Prepare your 3D designed object for printing and have a chance to design in virtual reality using Google Blocks. Basic computer skills are required.

An email address is required for these sessions.

Week one is an introduction to design and includes an introduction to 3D printing, setting up an account with Tinkercard, navigating using the keyboard and mouse, and placing and moving basic shapes.

The event is free but bookings are required.

2018 Ipswich Trail Run Series

Hiddenvale Adventure Park from 5.15am on Sunday, February 11.

There are distances to suit all runners, as well as free kids events and community walks. Are you up for the challenge? Registration pick up starts at 5.15am for the event start at 6.30am.

The cost varies but the community walk and kids are free.

Built for speed

Ipswich Art Gallery, d'Arcy Doyle Place, Nicholas St, Ipswich on Saturday and Sunday between 10am and 5pm.

Design, build and race your Lego hot rod, dragster or supercar down rad ramps and slick tracks.

Modify your ride for extra speed then re-race your turbocharged wheels.

Disney singalong festival

Limelight Cinemas, Ipswich Riverlink Shopping Centre from 10.30am on Sunday, February 11.

Experience your favourite Disney films on the big screen as part of this special sing-a-long festival.

Tickets include free kids' craft and prizes for best dressed. The cost is $6 a person.