What's on in Ipswich this weekend

DON'T MISS: Rey in Star Wars: The Last Jedi at the Tivoli Drive-In.

Collectables and hardware auction

Saturday, Febraury 3 form 9am, 128 Fieldings Rd, Vernor

CALLING all electricians, small farmers, tradies and handymen.

A retired electrician is moving house and has a bonanza of equipment that needs to go plus some furniture and farm materials.

Tractors, mowers, pumps, lighting, concrete stumps, tools, timber, building materials, kayaks, washing machines and more are all up for auction.

Contact Rod Statham on 5467 6343 for details.

View fine and folk art

Darcy Doyle Place‚ Ipswich, Saturday and Sunday from 10am

SOME of the finest pieces from the Ipswich Art Gallery's collection of 19th and early 20th century fine art and folk art will be on show this weekend, as well as contemporary works reflecting Ipswich's heritage.

Visit the upper level to see exceptional works such as the mid-19th century cedar sideboard crafted by George Dowden for the Cribb family's historic Ipswich residence, Gooloowan, Australian paintings such as Frosty Morning by key Australian landscape painter Elioth Gruner, and the exquisite Australian wildflower tea service designed by renowned Australian botanical artist Ellis Rowan.

The event is free.

Drive-in and markets

Tivoli Drive-in, 50 Coal Rd, Chuwar on saturday at 7pm.

DISNEY's Coco and Star Wars: The Last Jedi will be shown at the Tivoli drive-in. Gates open early for the drive-in to allow guests the opportunity to visit the markets from 4pm. Coco begins at 7pm and Star Wars: The Last Jedi at 8.45pm.

A car of people costs $10.

Ipswich Cats AFL sign on day

Saturday, February 3 from 10am-2pm at Ivor Marsden Sporting Complex, One Mile.

THIS is a great opportunity for anyone interesting in playing AFL to meet club members, coaches and volunteers.

The club caters for all junior and youth divisions as well as senior mens.

Phone Jarod Herden on 0400 124 826 for more information.

Benefit concert for Boonah house fire victims

Saturday, February 3 from 6-11.30pm at Simons Hotel, High Street, Boonah.

JUST days before Christmas, David Bland and Julie Jackson were left devastated when their home burnt down.

To help them get back on their feet, a community concert will be held at Simon's Hotel. There will be live entertainment, raffles and more.

Card-making with friends

Providence Community Centre, South ripley Saturday between 1.30pm and 4.30 pm.

Join Judy for creative fun.

J&K Papercraft will show you how to make beautiful cards featuring a Valentine greeting, birthday greeting or one of your choice.

To create three cards will cost $15 and there will be others at $5 each.

RSVP by visiting J & K Papercraft on Facebook.

