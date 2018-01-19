What's on in Ipswich this weekend

LAST CHANCE: Head to the Queensland Museum.

Gladiators - Heroes of the Colosseum

From now until January 28 at the Queensland Museum, corner of Grey and Melbourne Streets, South Bank

THERE are only a few days left to view more than 110 original artefacts including pieces of the Colosseum, authentic bronze gladiator helmets and original arms and armour preserved in the ashes of Pompeii.

Tickets are $18 for adults, $16 for concession and $12 for children aged 3-15.

Built for Speed Lego hot rods

Until February 18 at The Ipswich Art Gallery, d'Arcy Doyle Pl, Ipswich

Design, build and race your Lego hot rod, dragster or supercar down ramps and across slick tracks.

Modify your ride for extra speed then re-race your turbocharged wheels for ultimate victory.

$5 a per person or $15 for a family pass (admits up to 5 people.

Must include at least 1 adult).

Entry is free for kids under two. More info at ipswichartgallery.qld.gov.au

Last days of summer at Workshops

Until January 21 at The Workshops Rail Museum

It is the final chance to step inside this wild exhibition of insects and wild animals with 20 massive taxidermy specimens from the Queensland Museum collections including big cats, moose and bears.

Identify and follow the animal tracks throughout the Museum.

An adult ticket costs

$14.50 while a child's ticket is $11.50.

All exhibits are included in the ticket.

The Wooly Mammoths Craft Group

Saturday January 20, from 6pm at The Art and Craft Cottage, Shop 2, West St, Ipswich

Bring along whatever you are working on; craft, crochet, knitting, spinning or stitching for this social gathering.

Do you need something new to start?

The Art and Craft Store has a variety of kits available for purchase.

TWA dance open day

Saturday January 20, The Wallace Academy at 13 Turley St, Ipswich

An open day for new students and parents to meet the teachers and see what is on offer will be held on Saturday.

Classes in ballet, tap, jazz, acrobatics, singing, hip hop and contemporary are available.

A Mummy & Me class for children between 18 months and 30 months and Kinda Dance for those older than three are also available for families.