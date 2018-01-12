Menu
What's on in Ipswich this weekend

BIG CAT: Peter Gahan gets up close and personal at A Room for Wild Animals exhibit at the Workshops Railway Museum. Rob Williams

1. RSPCA Pop Up Adoption

  • Saturday, January 13, from 9am-4pm, at the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre, Merivale St and Glenelg St, South Brisbane.

THE biggest adoption event of the year is back.

The RSPCA is proud to announce the Pop Up Adoption will once again be held this week, where they will be bringing cats and dogs from across the state to Brisbane in a bid to help them find new homes. Entry is a gold coin donation. Head online to popupadoption.com.au for more information.

 

2. Free Trolls stage show

  • Now until January 13 at Redbank Plaza Shopping Centre, centre court, level 1.

JOIN Princess Poppy and Branch from the Dreamworks film Trolls in a show filled with music and adventures. Free show at 11am and 1pm daily.

Free meet and greet held at 12pm until 12.30pm.

 

3. Summer Days at the museum

  • Now until January 21 at The Workshops Rail Museum, North St, North Ipswich.

SEE mammals, insects, real life steam trains, diesel locomotives and more at The Workshops Rail Museum. Make a day of it with entry to the museum and all exhibits included in your ticket. For children 3-15 years old.

 

4. The Little Mermaid ballet

  • From January 17-20 at QPAC, Grey St and Melbourne St, South Brisbane.

ENTER the magical underwater world and relive the enchanting ballet based on the Hans Christian Anderson tale, featuring some of Queensland's best young dancing stars.

Tickets begin at $36. Log onto qpac.com.au to book your tickets today and for a full list of show times.

 

5. New record shop opening

  • Saturday, January 13, from 10am, Ipswich Mall

BAD Habit records will open in the Mall on Saturday after owner Aaron Borg's collection grew too big for his home and then too big for the basement at neighbouring rockabilly business Poison Arrow.

Prices will range from one dollar up to a couple of thousand for a very rare collectable.

Those already reminiscing about the past should dust off their turn tables as Bad Habit Records will be home to wall-to-wall vinyl in every genre possible.

 

6. January race day in Ipswich

  • Saturday, January 13, from 11am, Ipswich Turf Club, Brisbane Rd, Bundamba

IPSWICH'S version of Gold Coast race day Magic Millions will feature live racing, air-conditioning and plenty of race day excitement.

The weather might be hot but the horses will be catered for with their cool down stalls and for $10 a person guests can treat themselves to a day pass into the air-conditioned Members' Lounge.

It's all happening from 11am to 5pm.

 

7. Paper Planes movie in the park

  • Saturday, January 13, from 7pm to 8,40pm, Banjo Paterson Park, Collingwood Park

PACK a picnic and get outdoors with the family for this free event.

Paper Planes is an imaginative children's film about a young Australian boy's passion for flight and his challenge to compete in the World Paper Plane Championships in Japan.

If cancelled owing to wet weather, this movie will be screened on January 20, same time and place (weather permitting).

This event is tobacco, drug and alcohol free.

 

8. Pongal Festival

  • Sunday, January 14, from 3pm-9pm, Robelle Domain Parklands, Springfield Central

SPRINGFIELD'S Robelle Domain Parklands will host its fifth Pongal festival this Sunday. Hosted by the Thaai Tamil School and Queensland Tamil Mandram, Pongal is known as a harvest festival and will feature Tamil arts, martial arts, face painting, a magic show and array of multicultural cuisines. Event organisers said more than three thousand participants were expected this year. Entry is free and will finish with a fireworks display.

 

9. Built for Speed Lego hot rods

  • Until February 18 at The Ipswich Art Gallery, d'Arcy Doyle Pl, Ipswich.

THERE'S still time to partake in the popular Built for Speed exhibition at the Ipswich Art Gallery.

Design, build and race your Lego hot rod, dragster or supercar down rad ramps and slick tracks.

Modify your ride for extra speed then re-race your turbocharged wheels for ultimate victory.

$5 a person or $15 for a family pass

Entry is free for kids under two.

Email ash.howarth@qtcn.com.au

Topics:  things to do in ipswich whatson what's on in ipswich

Ipswich Queensland Times
