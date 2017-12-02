What's on in Ipswich this weekend

Mayor's Carols by Candlelight

Saturday, December 2, North Ipswich Reserve, 5.30-9pm

Free festive family entertainment to celebrate Christmas in Ipswich, featuring Frankie J. Holden, Wilbur Wilde and Band, plus the 2017 Carols Quest winners, Ipswich City Orchestra and Soloists, the Ipswich Orpheus Chorale and Shayne McCormack Ballet Centre.

Creating electronic music

Saturday, December 2, from 9.30-11.30am at the Redbank Plains Library

THIS single session course will teach you the first steps in creating your musical masterpiece. The session will use the open source software LMMS to mix your music with pianos, guitar solos and drum beats. Create and showcase your music at the end of the session. Phone the library on 38106177 to reserve a spot.

Catalyst twilight markets

Saturday, December 2, from 4-9pm at 142 Pine Mountain Road, Brassall

PACKED with handmade arts, crafts, fashion, food and more, this market is sure to have plenty of Christmas cheer for everyone. It's free!

Free sensory cinema day

Sunday, December 3, from 10.30am-1pm at Cineplex Redbank Plaza

RESERVE your tickets now to this free sensory cinema day, held in honour of the International Day of People with a Disability. There will be face painting, information stalls, free popcorn and drink combo to enjoy the movie, lucky door prizes and goodie bags. Phone Judith Silva on 38106694.

Kids' Christmas Party

Sunday, December 3, from 2pm, Club Services Ipswich, Lowry St, North Ipswich

CSI and River 94.9 are hosting a party and Christmas Giving Tree which will proudly donate to the North Ipswich Conference of St Vincent de Paul. Gifts can be dropped up any time leading up to the party, which will have face painting, ice-cream, live entertainment, raffles, balloons, games, and a visit from Santa. COST: Bring a gift for the Giving Tree