What's on in Ipswich this weekend

The Blackstone Ipswich Cambrian Choir join forces with the Bach Society of Queensland under the direction of David Webster, to present Handel's Messiah.

FOILS book sale

Saturday, November 25, from 9-11.30am at the Ipswich Central Library

IF YOU are looking for new reading material, head down to the Ipswich Central Library where you can pick up a bag of books for $3 or a box for $5. Cash sales only.

Just drop in and see what you can find.

Heritage Bank Karalee Christmas at the Tivoli Drive-In

Saturday, November 25, from 3-9pm at the drive-in, 50 Coal Rd, Chuwar

THERE will be lots to see and do at this free family fun Christmas event.

There will be markets, a free kids' activity zone, bubble garden, Santa cove, pony rides, a bucking bull and more.

You can also get professional Santa photos for only $5.

For more information, email donna@tivolidrivein.com.

Handel's Messiah

Saturday, November 25, from 2-4.30pm at St Mary's Catholic Church, corner of Elizabeth St and Rose- berry Pde, Woodend

THE heavenly voices from the Bach Society of Queensland and the Blackstone-Ipswich Cambrian Choir will ring out this weekend for a special Christmas concert.

The two choirs have combined with a presentation of Handel's Messiah, which was an English-language oratorio composed in 1741 by George Frideric Handel.

Tickets are $35 for adults, $30 for concession.

Primary school aged children can enjoy the performance for free.

Log onto www.cambrianchoir. org.au/events.

Early Ipswich: Photographs and prints

On now until December 5 at the Ipswich Art Gallery

YOU only have a few weeks left to view this exhibit which takes you back in time to see Ipswich's past.

It is free to attend.

A Room for Wild Animals

Saturday, November 25, Workshops Rail Museam, North St, North Ipswich

Get up close and personal with 20 taxidermy specimens.

Amazing animals including big cats, bears and deer have been pulled out of the Queensland Museum vaults.

The exhibition features a lion, tiger, jaguar, cheetah, polar bear, brown bear, black bear, moose, buffalo, deer and antelope.

Entry to the display is included with museum admission.

50 Years of Living in Ipswich

Sunday, November 26, 10.30am, Cooneanna Heritage Centre, Redbank Plains Rd, New Chum

Margaret Nicol plays the part of Jane Thorn, giving an insight into the life of her early pioneering Ipswich family. Entry is $5.