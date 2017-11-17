What's on in Ipswich this weekend

CPR awareness training

Saturday, November 18 from 9-11.30am at the Ipswich City Council Library.

IN an emergency, every minute counts. That is why it is so important to know CPR. The CPR Awareness Program aims to provide the community with the knowledge, skills and confidence necessary to respond to a sudden cardiac arrest. It is free to attend.

For more information, phone Fiona Smith on 3381 7685 or send an email to fiona.smith@ambulance.qld.gov.au.

Rosewood markets and car boot sale

Saturday, November 18 from 7-11.30am at the Anglican Church Grounds, 72 John St, Rosewood.

BROWSE the variety of stalls including local arts and crafts, fresh produce, books, plants, bric a brac and more. There will also be a sausage sizzle and devonshire tea available to purchase.

Libraries up late - Gaming extravaganza

Saturday, November 18 from 5-7pm at the Ipswich Central Library.

INDULGE in a fast and furious night of fun and games that will get your heart racing. Play a fierce competition against other players or enjoy experimenting and learning some fun new games. It is free to attend.

A Festival of Russian Ballet

Tuesday, November 21, beginning at 8pm at the Ipswich Civic Centre, corner of Limestone and Nicholas Streets, Ipswich.

FOLLOWING their sell-out performances of Swan Lake and The Nutcracker, the Imperial Russian Ballet Company return to Australia with this diverse and stunning programme.

The Imperial Russian Ballet Company has performed this three-hour ballet extravaganza all around the world, thrilling audiences and impressing critics. The exciting and varied programme comprises an eclectic mix ranging from the magnificent Don Quixote to the dramatic Bolero.

Ipswich Volunteer Crime Stoppers committee meeting

Tuesday, November 21 from 5.45-7pm at Ipswich Country Club, 1a Samford Rd, Leichardt.

MEMBERS of the Ipswich Volunteer Area Committee meet on the third Tuesday of each month to raise funds and awareness of Crime Stoppers Queensland. Crime Stoppers is a not-for-profit organisation that believes the general public can help make a difference in solving and preventing crime.

For more information, phone Sergeant Nadine Webster on 3817 1351 or send an email to webster.nadine@police.qld.gov.au.