What's on in Ipswich this weekend

Jacaranda Festival

October 28-29 at Evan Marginson Park, Goodna.

THE Goodna Jacaranda Festival will provide lots of entertainment and fun for the Ipswich community this weekend.

There will be fireworks, rides, show bags, live bands, a Halloween competition, a wide array of international food and more.

For information search Jacarand Festival on Facebook or head down to Evan Marginson Park to see all the great things the festival has.

North Moreton Qld Orchid Council summer show

October 28-29 at Mt Coot-tha Botanic Gardens, Mt Coot-tha.

MANY varieties of orchid species will be on sale at the show.

There will also be potting demonstrations and information from expert growers on hand.

Admission is $4 for adults. Children under 14 are free.

For more information, phone Ian Hunt on 3865 5615 or send an email to nmqoci@gmail.com.

Halloween street party

Saturday, October 28 from 4-9pm at d'Arcy Doyle Place.

CALLING spook-seekers: If you are a fan of Halloween, you won't want to miss this event.

There will be food trucks, a parade, jumping castles, fire displays, live entertainment, prizes and characters for you to meet and greet. Entry is free.

Justene Williams exhibition

Showing at Ipswich Art Gallery until October 29.

YOU have until tomorrow to see this unique exhibit.

The Curtain Breathed Deeply presents a collection of video and sculptural work by the artist Justene Williams.

Her largest and most ambitious undertaking to date, Williams uses found objects and waste materials to create dazzling theatrical environments, seducing visitors through a variety of hypnotising sets and video installations.

National Rugby Championship

Sunday, October 29 at 4pm at North Ipswich Reserve.

CHEER on competition leaders Queensland Country in their historic Ipswich game against Perth Spirit.

The Queensland side can hold onto top spot for the finals by beating last year's NRC champions.

Entry is free with Ipswich Grammar School playing Toowoomba Grammar School in the curtain-raiser at 1.55pm.

Antique and retro fair

Saturday, October 28 from 8am-2pm at the Ipswich Show Grounds.

MORE than 60 sellers will fill the Ipswich Show ground Exhibition Pavilion this week end for the long running Ipswich Antique Retro Collectable and Bric a Brac Fair Fair.

The pavilion will be turned into an old style department stores this weekend when sellers from right across Queensland and New South Wales gather with thousands of Antique and Collectable Items for sale.

The fair will offer a range of heritage and retro, together with deco items from years gone by to add to their collection or start off in this fast growing hobby, as well as adding deco items to their home or their favourite spot in the workplace.

A feature of the fair will be the free valuation service and a huge selection of bric a brac.

Everything from old toys and china to rare bottles, coins, books, jewellery plus many quirky collectables will provide a window into the past.

The free admission for children under 14 years will offer an opportunity to learn more about Australia's early pioneering days.

The fair will open to the public from 8am to 2pm this Saturday.

Admission is $8, children under 14 years are free.

Early bird session starts at 7am.

Log onto www.aussiefairs. com or 0427 465 407 for more information.