What's on in Ipswich this weekend

Kalbar Country Day

Saturday, October 21, from 7am-12pm, at George St, Kalbar.

THIS is one family friendly event you won't want to miss. There will be rides for the kids, carrot tossing, horse shoe quoits, hay scramble, hay sculptures, fruit and vegetable stalls, music by local bands, vintage cars and more.

The Handmade Expo

Saturday, October 21, from 8am-1pm, at the Ipswich Turf Club, Brisbane Rd, Bundamba.

THE markets are a popular event on the Ipswich calendar, as they feature an array of talented local and visiting makers, bakers, creators and stallholders. This month they will also host the mobile nursery for Ipswich City Council's free plant program for residents of Division 4.

Celebrate the bicentenary of the birth of Baha'u'llah

Saturday, October 21, from 5pm at 66 Kordan Blvd, Raceview.

THE Bahai community of Ipswich would like to invite the community to a festival to commemorate a moment when a being peerless in creation, a manifestation of God, was born to the world. For more information log onto www.bahai.org.

Diwali Festival

Sunday, October 22, October Indian Mehfil Restaurant, 116a Brisbane St, 4pm-9pm

WE are once again honoured to share our culture with our local community that has supported us for seven years now.

An invitation has been extended to members of the public to attend a fun-filled family event.

There will be entertainment galore to give everyone a taste of colourful and loving culture.

Enjoy Bollywood dancing, free henna painting, an Indian fashion parade and much more. And let's not forget the curry. Tuck in to a three-course buffet of pure authentic Indian cuisine including vegan and vegetarian options and also gluten free.

A fully operational bar will run as well.

Be sure not to miss out on Ipswich's event of the year.

Non-refundable tickets will be available during business hours at Indian Mehfil Restaurant and its sister cafe 116 Laneway Cafe. Payment must be received in full when making a booking and are only refundable in the case of event being cancelled.

Starting at 4pm and finishing at 9pm, you are sure not to be disappointed with our buffet and live entertainment.

Ticket Prices are as follows: Adults: $55 per person, Children: 4 to 12 years $10, Children under 4 are free, Conditions apply.

Radial Racing

Kenda Tires Drag Radial Saturday, October 21, 9am at Willowbank Raceway

IN AN Australian first, Willowbank Raceway will play host to the first and biggest ever radial event of its kind. Records will be broken, cars will wheel stand and crowds will cheer at what promises to be one of the most successful drag racing events of the year.

The brainchild of drag racers Justin Simpson and Scott Harker, the Kenda Tires Drag Radial event is a radial only style event, all cars must have radial tires not conventional slicks.

In the last couple of years Radial Racing has become increasingly popular in the US, based on heads up racing, racers can pretty much race any type of car as long as it has radial tires. With prize pools of over a 100k in the States, Radial Racing always promise to offer on the edge of your seat action.

What started with 11 cars in Warwick has progressed to 137 entries for Saturday and more than 30k in prize money to be given away this weekend, which is the biggest prize pool in sportsman racing in Australia.

There will also be prizes for biggest burnout, biggest power wheelie and huge money on the line for the first three second pass in Australia.”

Tickets for spectators are $25 each and like always kids 13 and under are free. For more information, visit willowbankraceway.com.au of follow Kenda Tires Drag Radial on Facebook.