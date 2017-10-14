26°
What's on in Ipswich this weekend

STAR: Former Ipswich resident Judah Kelly nicknamed
STAR: Former Ipswich resident Judah Kelly nicknamed "King Judah" won this year's series of The Voice Australia. David Nielsen

Silkstone State School spring fair

Saturday, October 14 from 8am-2om at Silkstone State School, Prospect St entrance.

THERE will be exciting rides, eat street style food, raffles, market stalls, performances by students and more. There will also be a car show for motoring enthusiasts. If you would like to display your car, registration is $10. For more information about the event phone Nichole Coad on 0499 974 578 or email sssparentgroup@gmail.com.

Dragfest

Saturday, October 14 from 9am-5.30pm at Warwick Dragway, Morgan Park, Warwick.

IF you like fast cars, you won't want to miss on on the 2017 Dragfest in Warwick. The event will feature the Baily Nitro Funny Car, bikes, street cars and more. Spectator fees are $15. Kids under 13 are free. For more information, log onto www.warwickdragway.com.

Pink ribbon bling and fashion luncheon

Saturday, October 14 from 11am-2.30pm at Lowood Show Hall, Lindemans Rd, Lowood.

GRAB the girls together and head out to Lowood for this great fashion luncheon. There will be prizes for the best dressed lady. If you bring the fella along, make sure he is dressed to the nines as well, as he too could win a prize. Everything that will be shown on the day will also be for sale.

Trivia night

Thursday, October 19 from 6.30-9pm at Mihi Tavern Roadhouse grill, 26 Fernvale Rd, Brassall.

THIS trivia night is being hosted by the Roderick St Community Kindergarten. Tickets are 415 each or you can book a table of up to eight people for $100. There will be lots of prizes for you to win as well.

The Mini Marilyn

Friday, October 20 at 8pm and Saturday, October 21 at 9pm at Studio 188.

THE Mini Marilyn is a cabaret show that plays homage to the powerful performers who all know and love. With the Monroe flare, Doris Day sparkle and a taste of Minogue, this show is sure to entertain cabaret lovers and newcomers. Log onto www.eventbrite.com.au/he-mini-marilyn-tickets.

Paul Pisasale cash man unmasked

A BRISBANE-BASED property developer has been named as the man who allegedly made corrupt payments to former Ipswich mayor Paul Pisasale.

Royal Mail celebrates 31 rocking 'live' years

CLASSIC: Royal Mail Hotel publican Andrew Cafe and music promoter Cath Butler have been bringing live blues and roots music to Goodna for 31 years.

"There is a sense that this is a bit of an oasis"

'She's such a gorgeous dog': Stricken stray stole his heart

DOUBLE CELEBRATION: Ipswich RSPCA inspector Mr Stageman, 64, is celebrating two milestones, starting work with the RSPCA 17 years ago and his little pooch's 18th birthday.

Veteran's love of creatures great and small

Victim's brother wants courts to be tougher on violence

Terry Bishop with his mother Lynnette Appleton-Rodgers and wife Linda.

"It's not going to stop one-punch deaths"

