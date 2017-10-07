What's on in Ipswich this weekend

Jessica Mauboy will be performing live at Orion Springfield Central this weekend.

Jessica Mauboy will be performing live at Orion Springfield Central this weekend.

Public info session on coping with stress of trauma

Saturday, October 7 from 9.30-11.30am at The Brassall Centre, 34A Workshops St, Brassall.

THIS is a free public information session and morning tea for people who have been impacted by trauma and are interested in ongoing group or individual support.

For more information, phone Keiron on 0422253065.

Spring fashion show

Saturday, October 7 from 1-4pm at the Brassall Uniting Church, 2 Pommer St, Brassall.

LOOK at all the latest trends by Fashions on the Go. The day will also feature a variety stall and afternoon tea. Admission is $10.

Phone Dorothy Graham-Wilson on 32018762 for more information.

World's biggest swimming lesson

Saturday, October 7 from 1-4pm at Robelle Lagoon, Springfield.

HEAD down to the lagoon to participate in breaking the world's biggest learn to swim lesson. In addition, there will be lots of fun activities for the whole family to enjoy.

West End Juniors

car wash

Sunday, October 8 at the Caltex Servo, Hunter St, Brassall.

WEST End Juniors are holding a Car Wash Fundraiser, with all the money raised from the day going towards new equipment and merchandise for the 2018 season. Price is $10 per car washed and dried. The car wash will run from 9am-2pm.

Meet Jessica Mauboy

Sunday, October 8 at Orion Springfield.

ONE of Australia's most loved singers will be performing live in Springfield this weekend. Jessica Mauboy's visit coincides with the release of her latest album.

She will be singing a number of new songs as well as hosting a meet and greet with her fans.

The event will begin at noon.

ZION Young Adults Conference

Saturday, October 7 at Cityhope Church

CITYHOPE Church, at 332 Ripley Road, Ripley will host the conference from 3pm to 9pm.

Tickets are $35.

Register online at zion.cityhope.com.au

Our House Our Haven fundraiser

Ipswich PCYC, Griffith Rd, Eastern Heights, today from 6pm

MENTAL health nurses and volunteers from Our House Our Home are hoping to raise enough funds to move into a new facility.

The fundraiser includes food, entertainment, and an auction.

Tickets can be purchased for $10 for members and $40 for non members at the Ipswich Central Church Hall.