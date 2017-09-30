What's on in Ipswich this weekend

RUN Festival

Robelle Domain, today, 10am-8pm. Fireworks at 7:45pm

THE Reaching Unto Nations (RUN) Festival is a multicultural festival run by the Divine Mercy Church at Collingwood Park and will host its third year of the event at Robelle Domain Parklands.

The popular event is the brainchild of Pastor Su Nokise Oti, who had always wanted to bring together people by sharing and learning about each other's cultures and the unique gifts each person has to offer the world.

The festival will feature night markets, cultural performances, jumping castles, face painting, kids rides and a wide range of local talent from around the world.

Loose Ends: Theatre for Families

Darcy Doyle Place‚ Ipswich Art Gallery, Saturday and Sunday

Two sessions daily at 10.30am and 1.30pm. Each performance 60 minutes duration. No interval.

TAKE a journey to an eccentric place where gadgets are poetic, puppets are naughty, machines untamed and circus tricks pop-up when you're least expecting it!

Loose Ends is developed and performed by Paris-trained, multi-disciplinary circus artist and quirkologist Jens Altheimer and features contraptions, tricks and quirky characters, which see familiar household items transformed and given surprising new uses. Loose Ends is an Adelaide Fringe 2017 Nominee for Best Children's Presentation and is about friendship, acceptance and loyalty, with plenty of entertainment and a dose of emotion in a story about a man who thinks he can organise his life in boxes.

Cost is $7 per person (free for under two year olds not occupying a seat). Bookings are essential and recommended for 5 years+.

Museum Zoo

Ipswich Rail Museum. Open daily 9.30am-4.00pm

AS THE school holidays wind down, charge into the Ipswich Rail Museum for a range of hands-on animal themed activities. Kids can make their own animal mask at Creation Station, spot wild animals in the A Room for Wild Animals exhibition and identify animal tracks and locate them in the museum with a self-guided trail.

Live music at the Royal Mail

The Royal Mail Hotel, Brisbane Tce, Goodna. Today from 1pm

KNOWN as the only venue in Australia to be officially awarded the International Keeping the Blues Alive Award from the Blues Foundation in Memphis Tennessee, The Royal Mail is hosting two outstanding roots and blues acts this Saturday.

The Buzz and the Blues Band will kick off the afternoon's tunes with their classic bluesy sound and will be followed by up and coming Sydney Roots-Reggae, Blackbird Hum.

The nine-piece collective have shared the stage with the likes of Arrested Development (US), Black Slate (UK), Collie Buddz (US), Melbourne Ska Orchestra, Kingfisha, Six60, King Tide, and Bobby Alu.

Footy Finals on the big screen

Robelle Domain Parklands, Sunday from 12-9:30pm

IF YOU can't make it to Sydney this weekend then Robelle Domain Parklands is offering the next best thing, screening the NRL footy finals live on the big screen.

The free event which will kick off at 12pm on Sunday and will include the Holden Cup and State Championships before airing the 2017 Telstra Premiership Grand Final between Melbourne Storm and North Queensland Cowboys at Sydney's ANZ Stadium.

Event participants can enjoy the game with a cold beverage purchased at the licensed Robelle Domain Cafe or kick the footy around with the kids on the oval. Official kick-off time for the Grand Final is 7.15pm and will be broadcast live on Channel 9.