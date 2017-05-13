What's on in Ipswich this weekend

1. Marburg Show

MARBURG SHWGROUNDS

TODAY 11AM-7PM

YEE-HAA, it is show time in Marburg. See the Grand Parade, enjoy the official opening, and take in the sights and sounds of a traditional country show, just a short drive from the Ipswich CBD. Check out the champion cattle, birds, fruit and vegetables and lots more. Get into Sideshow Alley, pick up a showbag, and who can resist a dagwood dog at showtime. The event wraps up with the Ute Show and fireworks, so why not make a day of it at the Marburg Show.

2. Global Fiesta

Queen's Park

Saturday 2-8pm

ENJOY a vibrant mix of world music, dance, international cuisine, unique stalls, workshops and activities as we celebrate our cultural diversity.

Discover beautiful handcrafted items, jewellery, giftware, decorative carvings, arts and crafts and so much more as you journey through our bustling Global Market.

The main stage entertainment kicks off at 2pm and brings together diverse cultural performances on a truly grand scale.

3. Kids go wild

Bradfield Bridge, Ipswich

Until Saturday

CUDDLY koalas, playful platypus, rocking rock wallabies and outrageous eucalypts all come alive at the lantern installation made from recycled materials.

Ipswich's wonderful plant and animal species are featured at this Iconic Species Lantern Line on the Bradfield Bridge throughout the Ipswich Festival.

4. Dingley Dell Art Gallery

North Ipswich

Daily 10am-2pm

AN ICONIC building to the Ipswich and surrounding community which, ALARA Qld Limited has restored back to being a creative hub.

Dingley Dell is a space for artists to display their art.

5. Towers of Tomorrow

IPSWICH ART GALLERY

DAILY 10AM-4PM

TOWERS of Tomorrow with LEGO bricks takes a handful of mega-towers from Asian and Australian cities and reconstructs them using over half a million LEGO bricks. It is a celebration of tall and futuristic buildings and the changing worlds they tower above. Explore the line-up of astonishing scale-model constructions by Ryan McNaught, one of only 12 LEGO-certified professionals worldwide. As a brick-wielding visitor, you too can add your own mini-architectural wonder to the skyline. Come along to build, play and wonder.

6. Ipswich Open Tennis

GEORGE ALDER TENNIS CENTRE, LEICHHARDT

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY

The Ipswich Open resumes this weekend with the top-seeded men and women still firing.

The annual clay court tournament attracts some of the top tennis players from across Queensland and interstate as players prepare for the European season.

Play begins from 9am at the George Alder Tennis Centre, with finals to be played on Sunday.