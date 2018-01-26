AUSTRALIA DAY: What's on in Ipswich

Enjoy a swim at council pools

Bundamba, Leichhardt, Goodna and Rosewood, 10am-4pm

Cool off with free entry to pools at Bundamba Swim Centre, Georgie Conway Leichhardt Community Swim Centre, Goodna Aquatic Centre and Rosewood Swim Centre.

There will also be lucky door prizes and sausage sizzle at all pools.

Cricket on the Circle

Robelle Domain Parklands, Springfield, 2pm-8pm

This free event includes Cricket on the Circle at 2pm, market stalls until 8pm, fireworks and a movie on the big TV at 6.30pm.

Dunk tank

Racehorse Hotel, 11am

There's a dunk tank and lamington and pie-eating competition both for adults and children on at the Racehorse on Australia Day. To book, call 3212 3222.

Free tribute show at Brothers

Brothers Leagues Club Ipswich, 6.30pm

The Prime Ministers of Australia Show is two hours of Aussie rock classics.

Then keep the party rolling with Nine Lives, from 9.30pm

Don't miss delicious Australia Day lunch and dinner specials.

Call 07 3817 2999.

Aussie Day Springfield Markets

Robelle Domain Parklands, 2pm

This year's Australia Day celebrations will feature the Springfield markets in addition to the annual Australia Day Quick Bash cricket match and fireworks.

The markets and cricket match will kick off at 2pm before featuring a movie on the big screen, followed by fireworks at 6.30pm.

Anyone interested in playing in the cricket match should visit the Australia Day Quick Bash Cricket Facebook page.

If it's a warm day, don't forget to bring your swimmers for a dip in the Orion Lagoon which will also be open until 10pm.

For more information about the event, visit the Aussie Day Springfield Markets event page.

Australia Day celebrations

Springlake Hotel, Springfield, 1pm

Springlake Hotel guarantees fun for the whole family at this year's Australia Day celebrations.

Kicking off at 1pm, the hotel will offer a range of children's activities and entertainment, as well as an Aussie barbecue and full access to the hotel's bistro.

There will also be free Zoopa Dooper ice blocks, a pavlova and lamington eating competition and other giveaways.

If staying indoors and keeping cool sounds like your way to enjoy time with your family, then Australia Day at Springlake Hotel is the place to be.

Bookings are essential. To register, call 3436 2100.

Straya Day Pool Party at Orion

Orion Hotel

Straya Day 2017 was a huge hit with locals last year and this year's event promises to be bigger and better than ever.

The Straya Day Pool Party will bring back the two pools with a pool bar, a Rock, Paper, Scissor competition with a $500 first prize, Australian Rock tribute band Oz Rock, an Orion Top 50, prizes for best dressed and DJ Tua and DJ Clariti on until close.

To find out more call 3470 5549.

Australia Day party at Springfield Tavern

Springfield Tavern, noon

Don a mullet, sweatbands, singlets and thongs as part of the Springfield Tavern's Australia Day celebrations.

The tavern will kick off its Australia Day celebrations at 12pm with a pig on the spit, starting at $10 for a pot and pork roll.

The free full-day event will include prizes and giveaways throughout the day, as well as the Aussie Rock Duo from 2pm and a DJ from 8pm until late.

Phone 38182822.