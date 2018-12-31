What's on in Ipswich for NYE

OUT WITH THE OLD: Entertain the family with a spectacular fireworks finale this New Year's Eve.

OUT WITH THE OLD: Entertain the family with a spectacular fireworks finale this New Year's Eve. David Nielsen

UPDATE: The New Year's Eve fireworks event for Springfield is at Tournament Dr, Brookwater and not Robelle Domain Parklands as mentioned earlier in this story. More details below.

EARLIER: There are plenty of ways to ring in 2019, with events across the city.

Whether you want to go clubbing, catch some live music, have an earlier night with the family or check out some fireworks, Ipswich has you covered.

Here are a few of our favourites.

WHAT: Ipswich City Council's New Year's Eve 2018

Where: Len Johnson Oval, The Terrace, North Ipswich Park, Ipswich

When: 5.30pm-9.30pm (gates open at 5pm)

THERE will be on-stage entertainment, carnival rides, face painters, food and a fireworks finale at this free celebration.

Families are encouraged to bring chairs or blankets.

It is an alcohol-free event and bags will be checked upon entry.

The fireworks finale begins at 9.20pm.

WHAT: Greater Springfield Fun Fair NYE

Where: Tournament Dr, Brookwater

When: 5pm to 9pm

The Greater Springfield Fun Fair - NYE will have Fireworks at 9pm, plenty of food stalls, entertainment and rides. The Lagoon will be open till 9pm.

The event is open every night from 5pm to 9pm until Australia Day.

Entry is free.

WHAT: 1920's Prohibition Party Orion Hotel

Where: 1 Main St, Springfield Central

When: From 6pm

DRESS in your gangster best for Orion Hotel's 1920s Prohibition Party New Year's Eve party.

There's live entertainment by Chang Po and The Red Crew.

Free entry.

WHAT: At The Jets 2018 NYE

Where: Ipswich Jets Leagues Club, 15 Downs St, Ipswich

When: From 8.30pm-4am

PARTY at 15 Downs St on New Year's Eve with live entertainment by Brissy's BAM Duo (performance ends at 12.30am).

WHAT: New Year's Eve with Retro Rockstars

Where: Brothers Leagues Club, Wildey St, Raceview

When: From 9pm

PUT your hair up in an outrageous style and then throw on your loudest outfit for this rockstar-themed celebration that won't be forgotten.

Retro Rockstars will play in the members' lounge from 9pm.

WHAT: Champagne Jam Trio NYE 2018

Where: CSI, Lowry St, North Ipswich

When: From 8pm

ENJOY a Hawaiian themed-party with Champagne Jam Trio.

Prizes for the best dressed revellers.

WHAT: The Mustangs Rock n roll show

Where: Goodna Services Club, Woogaroo Street Goodna



When: From 8pm

The Mustangs Rock n roll show and New Year's Eve cash bonanza.