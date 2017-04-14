WHATS ON: Bring your baskets to Easter egg hunts

There is lots happening to keep families busy in Ipswich this weekend.

The Super Surprise Easter Egg Hunt

Daily until April 17

Redbank Plaza

FIND the hidden eggs on Redbank Plaza's Super Surprise Easter Egg Hunt through the Redbank Rewards Loyalty App. Find all eight surprises and you'll receive a free Easter prize.

How to Play:

1. Make sure you have the most updated version of the Redbank Rewards Loyalty App.

2. Go to the 'competitions' tab and click on the Super Surprise Easter Egg Hunt.

3. Follow the stickers on the floor.

4. Aim your phone at the round sticker and tap the egg as it appears on the screen.

5. Complete the hunt to receive your free gift.

Easter egg hunt at the movies

Easter egg hunts are happening at Event Cinemas. noblige

Friday to Monday

Event Cinemas

EVENT Cinemas' Easter egg hunt is on this long weekend for the first session of the day for The Boss Baby and Smurfs: The Lost Village.

Good Friday Service

Friday

Robelle Domain Parklands

THE annual Springfield Good Friday combined service will once again be held at the Robelle Domain Parklands.

A combination of several churches from around the Greater Springfield region, this year's event will be centred around a family movie night, combined with a free sausage sizzle and Easter egg scramble.

For anyone seeking further information regarding the service, call 38182915 or 0411021153.

See a comprehensive list of services here.

Moogerah Passion Play

The Moogerah Passion Play is on again. Bev Lacey

Friday and Saturday

Moogerah Dam

THE Moogerah Passion Play is a dramatic account of the Passion of Christ, his life, death and resurrection.

It follows similar plays performed in Europe down through the ages to teach others the central truths of the Bible.

The Moogerah Passion Play uses up to 100 actors, technicians, backstage and front-of-house helpers and up to 11 denominations are involved in this ecumenical event each year.

Performances take place in an open-air auditorium on the shores of beautiful Lake Moogerah.

This is the 25th year of the Moogerah Passion Play and performances start at 5pm on Good Friday and Easter Saturday.

Easter Saturday breakfast

Saturday 8am

Harrisville School of Arts

MOUNT Walker Church of Christ is home to the annual Easter Saturday breakfast.

This year's guest speaker is Pastor Ross Clifford. This is a ticketed event - call Noel Smith 54640523 or Ken Mandelkow 54646527 for details.

It starts at the Harrisville School of Arts at 8am on Saturday.

Marburg Trots

Sunday from 11am

Marburg Showgrounds

THE annual Easter Sunday race program at Marburg features the 27th running of the Ipswich City Council Gold Cup.

There will a jumping castle for children, Easter eggs, coffee and ice cream vans and even sample bags.

Gates open at 11am, with the first of seven races at 11.30am, with the final race at 3.30pm.

Admissions is $5 for adults, pensioners and students 16 and over are $3, race books are just $3.

Peak Crossing Dance

There is plenty happening in Ipswich this Easter weekend. Bev Lacey

Friday 7.30pm

Peak Crossing Hall

HEAD out to Peak Crossing this Friday for the monthly dance, with Michael Honky Tonk providing the tunes.

This month's dance is themed for Anzac Day, so head out and enjoy the fun.

Admission is $10, there is a full program of old time and new vogue dances through the night to take advantage of the excellent dance floor, plus a Monte Carlo, lucky door prize and also Lucky Spot, with supper included.

Circus workshops

Saturday and Sunday, 10am to 1pm

Orion Shopping Centre

LET the kids run away to the circus for a day with school holiday circus classes run by real-life circus aerialists, acrobats, clowns and jugglers. Activities will include plate spinning, juggling, stilts and much, much more.

Easter egg hunt

Sunday 9.30am

Live City Church, School Rd Redbank Plains

JOIN the fun at Live City Church with a petting zoo and jumping castle.



The service starts at 9.30am with the Easter egg hunt to follow.

Experience Ipswich Heritage

Saturday 10am to 2pm



Cooneana Heritage Centre

EXPLORE mining machinery, interesting displays and Cooneana Homestead built in 1868 with volunteers of the Ipswich Historical Society.



Entry is $2 for adults $2.00 and children under 12 are free.



The centre is at 1041 Redbank Plains Road, New Chum.

