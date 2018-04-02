WHAT'S ON: 17 things to do in Ipswich these school holidays

HOLIDAY FUN: An innovative climbing instalment at Ipswich Art Gallery is sure to delight these school holidays.

LOOKING for a fresh, unique and innovative activity to keep little hands busy, minds amused and tummys full these school holidays?

There are plenty of things happening around Ipswich and Springfield and many of them are free.

LEGO FUN AT WORKSHOPS Get busy with LEGO at The Workshops Rail Museum. Warren Lynam

KIDS and adults will love the Dream it! Design it! Build it! area at The Workshops Rail Museum these school holidays. It's jam-packed full of LEGO and other construction gear ready for them to build and test their own inventions.

This area includes a special under-3s big block builder's activity space for little engineers and is included with museum entry.

When: April 7, 14 and 21

MAKE A SUNDAE AT GELATISSIMO SPRINGFIELD Orion Gelatissimo owner Tracy Bailey. Rob Williams

CREATIVE children have the opportunity to get hands on in where their food comes from and decorate their own three scoop sundae at Gelatissimo.

Kids can create a delicious masterpiece using an array of toppings and their favourite gelato flavours and then share and eat their masterpiece.

Perfect for kids, this specially priced class and sundae is available exclusively this month.

Sessions are available 2pm on Friday April 6 or Friday April 13.

The activity is available for children aged 12 and under.

Visit Gelatissimo Orion to book in advance.

Bookings are essential.

Where: Gelatissimo, Main St Orion Shopping Centre

Cost: $5 a child factbox tag with dummy text.

When: April 7, 14 and 15

SMURF SHOW AT REDBANK The Smurfs are coming to Redbank. Sony Pictures Animation

JOIN in the fun at Redbank Plaza with Papa Smurf and Smurfette these school holidays.

Shows are at 11am and 1pm daily plus photo opportunities at 12pm. It's sure to be an adventurous performance.

When: April 3-8

CLIMB AT THE ART GALLERY

WEAVE a world of wonder this Easter at the Ipswich Art Gallery.

Take in the heights on the spectacular Climbing Web created by artist Evelyn Roth. Filling up the entire Children's Gallery, and complete with energetic music and disco lights, it's an exciting and safe environment where kids can climb, tumble, dive and spin while safely suspended off the ground.

Still have energy to burn? Head outside to d'Arcy Doyle Place where children can challenge themselves on the Rock Climbing Wall.

When: The Climbing Web is open from 10am to 5pm daily.

VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR Meet and greet the Very Hungry Caterpillar.

CHILDREN are invited into The World of Eric Carle and The Very Hungry Caterpillar at Riverlink Shopping Centre.

Story telling and dance shows are on at 10.30am and 12.30pm and kids can listen to a story and sing along to one of Eric Carle's beloved children books in the East Mall.

Meet and get the chance to take a photo with the Very Hungry Caterpillar at 11.30am.

When: April 3-11

JOIN THE HUNT FOR THE ROO

JOIN IN on a augmented reality search where imagination comes to life with eight life-sized Kangaroo sports in Redbank Plaza.

Download the Redbank Rewards app and follow the eight stickers on the floor in the centre to play.

Snap a photo along the way and upload it to Instagram with #rooscluesredbankplaza then complete the hunt and collect a prize.

When: Until April 15.

CATERPILLAR CRAFT, HUNT

FOLLOW the Very Hungry Caterpillar to craft workshops at Riverlink Shopping Centre.

They're on from 1pm to 4pm along with a scavenger hunt. Enter the Craft Village in the Food Court, where each visitor will be given the opportunity to create their very own Hungry Caterpillar to take home.

WHEN: April 3-11

BENTO BOX COOKING Kids can make a Bento Box at Booval. 123rf

CREATE your very own Aussie Bento Box.

There's plenty of Aussie spirit with a koala in a tree, medal cupcake and Southern Cross, all made by you from some of your favourite yummy ingredients.

Sessions are on outside Woolworths Booval Fair from 10am to 2pm daily.

Bookings are essential so see www.boovalfair.com.au to secure a place in the workshops.

When: April 9-13

TAKE A STEAM TRAIN VOYAGE

TAKE a miniature train ride around The Workshops Rail Museum grounds.

The train operates 10am to 12pm and 1pm to 3pm daily. Additional charges apply.

Plan to spend at least three house to enjoy all the activities and exhibitions and pack a picnic and snacks to enjoy in the grounds.

When: Daily during museum opening.

MEDAL MAKING

MOULD your very own set of sports medals out of clay, then paint and decorate them.

Sessions run outside Woolworths Booval Fair from 11am to 2pm daily.

Bookings are not required.

When: April 3-7.

Art gallery entangled in vibrant crocheted web

The climbing web at Ipswich Art Gallery.

ON EASTER Saturday, a giant crocheted climbing tunnel filled the entire Ipswich Children's Gallery.

The Climbing Web is a multi-coloured crochet net suspended from the ceiling.

To add to the excitement, the Children's Gallery is also fitted with spinning disco lights and energetic music.

Evelyn Roth is the artist behind the interactive piece.

Born in Alberta in Canada and now based in Adelaide, Ms Roth said she created the Climbing Web so that kids could experience art that could be played with.

The installation is a safe structure that children will be able to climb on, dive into and dangle from. Ms Roth crocheted the entire web together using a soft, thick nylon salvage cord.

"It is a very strong material but it's also not rough on your skin. The cord is very thick, so I used my index finger as the crochet hook," she said.

Ms Roth has been using this technique for decades.

"In 1982, I made a woven structure much like the Climbing Web for the Child Study Centre at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver," she said.

Ms Roth says it still hangs there today because "it has proven to provide great feelings of security and lots of exercise for the children there".

Rachel Liviero, of the Ipswich Art Gallery, said Ms Roth's work was always exciting to host.

"We exhibited the Climbing Web in 2015, and it was extremely popular with Ipswich kids," she said.

Ms Liviero said the artistic theme at the gallery during the Easter school break was "a woven aesthetic".

The main galleries and foyer will house the Weaving Wall and a craft space called Disco Weave where visitors can create a miniature web using recyclables.

Exhibitions 31 Mar 2018 - 15 Apr 2018

Climbing Web

10am to 5pm daily

Free

Disco Weave

Monday to Friday (excluding Easter Monday)

10 am to 1pm

Free

Weaving Wall

10am to 5pm daily

Free

By Anna Saxby

Children get creative at school holiday food paradise

CHILDREN are up for a feast at Orion Shopping Centre these school holidays with cooking classes galore to keep little hands busy and small tummies full.

Kids' Burger Masterclass at Grill'd

They're on Monday to Friday during the school holidays in April, starting daily at 11am. Kids can build their own burger and discover what makes them healthy. Each session includes a burger, chips and a drink and cost $10 per child.

Bookings are essential, see orionspringfieldcentral.com.au/events.

Kids' Pizza Academy at Domino's

Every Tuesday to Thursday during school holidays in April, the Pizza Academy will come alive at Domino's Orion from 9am. It costs $3 per child and all proceeds are donated to Foodbank.

Kids can learn how to roll pizza dough and make their own pizza in the Domino's kitchen. The best part is they get to take home their creation.

Bookings are essential, see orionspringfieldcentral.com.au/events.

Kids' Cupcake Decorating at Puckles

On April 9 from 11am to 1pm, kids can decorate a pre-baked cupcake with icing and their favourite toppings.

No bookings are needed and workshops are free.

Date Night at Mini Minders

Enjoy a night out while Mini Minders look after the little ones.

It costs $5 a child for 1 hr and 45 minutes of child free dining time.

It's happening on April 17 from 5pm to 6.45pm and 7pm and 8.45pm.

Bookings are essential, see orionspringfieldcentral.com.au/events.

Movie Morning at Event Cinemas

Enjoy a screening of Disney's hit movie Moana. Each child will receive a Boost Juice and high tea treats. Parents must accompany children and must also have a ticket.

It's on April 22 from 9.30am and costs $5 a child. All proceeds donated to Foodbank.

Bookings are essential, see orionspringfieldcentral.com.au/events.