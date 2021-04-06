WHAT’S ON: 15 fun events to enjoy these school holidays

Lily Kingston, Izzy Bainbridge and Noah Bainbridge at the Botanic Gardens in Bundaberg. Picture: Rhylea Millar

School holidays in Bundaberg are anything but boring, with plenty to see and do with the kids.

From scavenger hunts and giant jumping castles to crafty or sporty workshops, we’ve narrowed down the options for you.

Here are just some of the fun events on these school holidays:

EXPLORE AND LEARN:

Toad vs Beetle touring exhibition

Learn about the history of cane toads, research programs and how they protect sugarcane from beetles.

WHEN: April 5 – 30 (weekdays only)

TIME: 10am – midday

WHERE: Fairymead House Sugar History Museum

COST: Prices vary. Adults – $8. Children – $4.

For more information phone Kym Maree Murphy on 0419 215 721.



Headspace Bundaberg is holding a workshop to discuss the strengths and challenges of navigating relationships.

The workshop which will be conducted by professional facilitators will talk with young people about key themes including respect, consent, friendship, communication, law and abuse.

Lunch will also be provided.

WHEN: Tuesday, April 6

TIME: 9am – 2pm

WHERE: Headspace Bundaberg – 66 Woongarra St

COST: Free

For more information or to RSVP phone Cristel on 4152 3931.

Participate in Bundy’s biggest scavenger hunt at the botanic gardens.

The first 200 correct answer sheets to be returned will receive a prize.

Bring your own writing equipment.

WHEN: Wednesday, April 14

TIME: 9.30am – midday (Collect answers sheet from Hinkler Hall of Aviation between 9.30am and 10.30am)

WHERE: The Botanic Gardens and Hinkler Hall of Aviation

COST: Free.

Young people aged 12 to 25 years old are invited to explore and learn about the local Bundaberg region.

Participants will visit the Barolin Nature Reserve, The Hummock Reserve and coastal areas and learn from experts about the natural environment.

Food and drinks will be provided and everyone will receive a nature explorer kit.

Spaces are limited.

WHEN: Tuesday, April 13

TIME: 9am – 2pm

WHERE: Meet at the Post Office Lane bus stop in Bundaberg CBD

COST: Free

For more information phone 4130 4150.

ART AND CRAFT:

Autumn leaf wreath workshop

Make your own Autumn themed wreath out of paper at this crafty workshop for children aged three years and older.

Parent or guardian supervision is required.

WHEN: Wednesday, April 7

TIME: 10am – 11am

WHERE: Bundaberg Regional Libraries – 49 Woondooma St

COST: Free

For more information phone the library on 4130 4140.

Candle making

Choose your colour, pick a fragrance and create your very own candle to take home in this Wax and Wicks Candle workshop.

The one hour session is designed for children aged eight years and older.

WHEN: April 12 – 14

TIME: 9.30am

For more information, location and cost please phone 0417 770 383.

Reef Gems and Coral Roses

Join artist Hadie MacLeod and get inspired by her exhibition Reef Gems and Coral Roses before creating your own coral reef artwork.

WHEN: Tuesday, April 13

TIME: 10am – 11am

WHERE: Childers Art Space – 72 Churchill St

COST: Free.

For more information click here.

Mini garden terrarium

Little green thumbs will take joy in this creative workshop hosted by Creative Knots.

Children aged six years and older will make their own succulent and decorate it with coloured sand, rocks and shells.

Parents or guardians must attend for supervision.

WHEN: Thursday, April 15 or Saturday, April 17

TIME: 10.30am – midday

WHERE: HSG At The Gardens – Branyan

COST: $35 per person

For more information send a private message to Creative Knots on Facebook by clicking here.

FILM, MUSIC AND THEATRE:

A Bee Story

Directed by Robbie Curtis – the man behind Cirque du Soleil, Circus Oz and the Australian Ballet with co-creator and musician Lizzie McRae, the live theatre performance celebrates native Australian flora and fauna.

WHEN: Wednesday, April 7

TIME: 10am or midday

WHERE: The Moncrieff Entertainment Centre

COST: $15

For more information or to secure tickets click here.

Get your dancing shoes ready because the Paragon Theatre is bringing a unique dance party and live music to town.

Groove to hits like Play That Funky Music, Blame it on the Boogie and Can’t Stop the Feeling.

WHEN: Friday, April 9

TIME: 10am (doors open at 9.30am)

WHERE: The Paragon Theatre and Espresso Bar – Childers

COST: Free

For more information or to register click here.

Enjoy a free morning of family-friendly activities in Buss Park followed by a free screening of H is for Happiness at the Moncrieff.

The film which is rated PG is based on the young adult novel My Life as an Alphabet by Australian author Barry Johnsberg.

WHEN: Wednesday, April 14

TIME: 9.30am – 10.30am

WHERE: Buss Park and the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre

COST: Free.

SPORT:

Ninja gymnastics

Keep the kids happy and healthy these school holidays with a two and a half-hour long gymnastics workshop.

Activities cater to children aged six to 11 years old.

WHEN: Thursday, April 8 or Monday, April 12

TIME: 1.30pm – 4pm or 9am – 11.30am

WHERE: Gymfinity – 29 Steptoe St

COST: Varies. Members – $23.50. Non-members – $27.

For more information click here.

Get excited to jump on a large inflatable playground when the Pumped Sport crew head to Bundaberg.

WHEN: Friday, April 16

TIME: 9am to 10.15am – toddler town (15 months to five years) or 12.30pm to 2pm – open play (three years and older)

WHERE: Bundaberg Multiplex – Civic Ave

COST: Varies. Ranges from $10 to $15 per child.



New and existing members are welcome to attend this fun holiday clinic for kids interested in playing tennis.

WHEN: April 12 – 14

TIME: 8am – 10am (four to 12 years) or 2pm to 4.30pm (12 to 17 years)

WHERE: Bundaberg and District Junior Tennis Association – 69b George St

COST: Varies. Ranges from $18 to $22

For more information phone coaches Kevin on 0409 520 753 or Murray on 0407 639 824.

If you’re looking to keep the kids active these school holidays the Bundaberg Junior Rugby League Club is holding a fun clinic for boys and girls aged six to 12.

WHEN: Monday, April 12

TIME: 5pm – 8pm (registrations start at 4.30pm)

WHERE: Salter Oval

COST: $49 (includes NRL Holiday pack)

For more information phone Ian on 0447 837 476 or register online by clicking here.

