Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Throne Games with Stephen Drill
News

What’s next for Meghan and Harry as fallout continues

17th Mar 2021 4:45 PM

Buckingham Palace is in damage control, trying to mend fences between the Royal Family and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after their shocking tell-all with Oprah Winfrey.

To help explain what will happen next, UK royal journalist and author Penny Junor sits down with News Corp Australia's Europe Correspondent Stephen Drill to discuss the latest news in a live video chat on Thursday March 17 at 8pm AEDT.

In our 30-minute special, titled Throne Games, they will cover what's next for the royals.

See a sneak peek above and you can follow the live chat above.

Originally published as What's next for Meghan and Harry as fallout continues

More Stories

editors picks meghan markle prince harry royal family

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Ipswich resident seeks rates reduction over dump odours

        Premium Content Ipswich resident seeks rates reduction over dump odours

        News The retired miner believes the disgusting smells are just the ‘canary in the coal mine’ ahead of something much worse

        Magistrate slams mum’s ‘cat and mouse’ driving

        Premium Content Magistrate slams mum’s ‘cat and mouse’ driving

        News A woman has told a Magistrate she has grown up since her dangerous driving...

        Grassroots business soars with family dedication

        Premium Content Grassroots business soars with family dedication

        Education Owners of the family-operated business sign up for tertiary studies to improve...

        New 116-place child care centre planned near school

        Premium Content New 116-place child care centre planned near school

        Council News A Brisbane-based developer hopes to build a new child care centre in a growing...