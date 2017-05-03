What's new for USQ Student Experience Day

More than 150 senior high school students from across the region will visit USQ Springfield for Student Experience Day tomorrow.

Based on a new format, this year's event aims to create a more immersive experience for Year 11 and 12 students who will participate in a range of academic taster sessions tailored to their study or career interests.

Some of the interactive sessions include going behind the scenes of USQ's television studio, constructing a robotic system to wash solar panels and seeing what goes on in a courtroom.

Students will also have the opportunity to take campus tours and speak with USQ academics and current students about their experiences.

Schools attending include Yeronga State High School, Staines Memorial College, St Peters Lutheran College, Springfield Central SHS, Redbank Plains SHS, Hymba Yumba Community Hub, Faith Lutheran College, Bremer SHS, Lowood SHS and Ipswich SHS.

The USQ Springfield Student Experience Day is on from 8.30am - 2.30pm on Thursday, May 4 at USQ Springfield.