What's missing in Yamanto?

WHAT shops would you like to see included as part of a huge shopping centre expansion coming to Yamanto?

Council recently approved plans for the expansion on the corner of Warwick Rd and Pisasale Dve across from Aldi with a few conditions which are now being negotiated.

The development will feature more than 40 speciality shops and probably include a supermarket. A gym has already been approved on the ground level and there will be hundreds of car parks.

Further development has also been earmarked for down the track with the possibility of creating a main street vibe like Orion Springfield.

Imagine a vibrant dining precinct with live music where you can have a long dinner and drinks with friends in the middle of Yamanto.

The vision for the centre includes live music playing in an outdoor community event space and currently developers are hoping the council will allow music to be played outside.

They are also trying to get outdoor dining hours past 10pm approved too.

The QT has tried to contact developers Kelly Consolidated to speak about the project, however they have been unable to return our phone calls.

Let us know what shops and restaurants are on your wish list.