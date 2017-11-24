Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

What's missing in Yamanto?

Artist's impression of the proposed Yamanto Town Centre
Artist's impression of the proposed Yamanto Town Centre
by Carly Morrissey

WHAT shops would you like to see included as part of a huge shopping centre expansion coming to Yamanto?

Council recently approved plans for the expansion on the corner of Warwick Rd and Pisasale Dve across from Aldi with a few conditions which are now being negotiated.

The development will feature more than 40 speciality shops and probably include a supermarket. A gym has already been approved on the ground level and there will be hundreds of car parks.

Further development has also been earmarked for down the track with the possibility of creating a main street vibe like Orion Springfield.

Imagine a vibrant dining precinct with live music where you can have a long dinner and drinks with friends in the middle of Yamanto.

The vision for the centre includes live music playing in an outdoor community event space and currently developers are hoping the council will allow music to be played outside.

They are also trying to get outdoor dining hours past 10pm approved too.

The QT has tried to contact developers Kelly Consolidated to speak about the project, however they have been unable to return our phone calls.

Let us know what shops and restaurants are on your wish list.

Topics:  development approval shopping centre yamanto shopping centre

Ipswich Queensland Times
What Queenslanders think of One Nation

What Queenslanders think of One Nation

WHEN Queenslanders go to the polls on Saturday, the state is expected to make One Nation a bit more powerful.

Second man charged over alleged bushland bashing

Jim Dodrill shared these images of himself after the attack in bush land at Collingwood Park on Sunday afternoon where his elderly father was also attacked.

It has been five months since the incident at Collingwood Park

Where to vote and get a sausage on election day

Get your hands on a snag this election day

Six places to get a snag

'Disgusting': Commercial truck leaves rubbish on major road

A Redbank Plains resident took these photos after seeing litter coming out of a commercial truck travelling down Redbank Plains Rd this week.

Resident snaps photos of rubbish flying out of commercial truck

Local Partners