What’s it like hanging out with the Wolf of Wall Street?

A FORMER Laidley boy is spruiking himself as a rich lister, motivator and close friend of the Wolf of Wall Street, Jordan Belfort.

Sasha Karabut grew up in a two-bedroom home in Laidley and dug himself out of $130,000 worth of debt to now live in LA.

He’s back in Australia with Mr Belfort for a Peak Push Summit on how to master financial destiny.

“I left when I was 17 years old and moved out to the Northern Territory was which was even a bit more remote,” he laughed.

“As a young man I always had a vision for myself as being something greater than an every day guy, I thought I was made for great things and had a lot of potential inside me,”

“I didn’t have the insights there to put myself in the right vehicle or being around people who weren’t supportive of that vision,”

“I was doing quite the opposite.”

BACK IN THE DAY: Sasha Karabut and Breanna McKelvey.

Mr Karabut said his current position came about from “losing everything”.

He said he lost money and friends before he truly felt free to put everything on the line.

The former carpenter and site manager owned an automotive repair business, which he said was the vehicle to his success.

“Through my automotive repair business, that was really the main vehicle where I made a considerable amount of money and through that I used the profits to invest in real estate,” he said.

Mr Karabut said the key takeaway from his summit is to get someone in your corner to back your ideas.

“The main thing I try to teach people is rather than you taking 10 years or four years to do something because you’re filled with self doubt … having someone in your corner, backing you and believing in you … it’s just ridiculously valuable,” he said.

Two years after his fall from grace Karabut is a multi-millionaire with an impressive property portfolio and Sydney-based success mentoring program Push Peak.

He will share his “success habits” at the inaugural Push Peak summit

During the one-day Summit, held in Melbourne on the 19th February and Sydney on the 20th February, Sasha and Jordan will share their wealth of knowledge in the sales arena and how to implement successful behavioural patterns in all areas of your career and personal life.

JORDAN BELFORT The former Wolf of Wall Street arrives in Australia to share his colourful stories of greed, power and excess.

HANGING IN THE WOLF’S DEN

DESPITE Mr Belfort’s questionable business decisions and lifestyle, Mr Karabut said he’s now a different person.

Jordan Belfort was made famous in the 2013 Martin Scorsese movie, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, The Wolf of Wall Street.

“I spend a fair bit of time with Jordan Belfort at his house out here at Beverly Hills,” he said.

Mr Belfort, who is joining Mr Karabut at the summit emphasises one key point to the people he works with.

“The only thing stopping you from achieving you from what you want is the bullshit story you tell yourself,” he said.

“The biggest thing getting in the way is the story you’re telling yourself in your mind about why you can’t do it.”