‘WHAT’S IT GOING TO TAKE?’: Calls to fix nightmare spot

William St resident Shelby Goddard frequently sees the aftermath of serious crashes at the problematic intersection from her veranda.

SHELBY Goddard lives in constant fear that one night she will wake to an almighty bang and preventable fatality at one of Rockhampton's most notorious intersections.

To date, she has been fortunate not to witness such tragedy. However, that does not mean both she and her neighbours are immune to weekly horrors.

Only mere metres from her property is Allentown's William and Davis streets intersection - known widely for its regular spate of terrifying crashes.

"I've lived in that house now for about four years, so I've seen a fair few decent accidents," Ms Goddard said.

"It's an everyday occurrence, there's been so many near misses and bad crashes. It can happen at any moment because the intersection is just so dangerous. It's frightening."

Two cars collided only last week at the intersection of William and Davis streets in Allenstown.

In photos exclusively provided to The Morning Bulletin, the frightening scenes which await the residents of neighbouring properties shows multiple overturned, decimated cars.

Only Monday morning, a man in his 60s was taken to hospital suffering head injuries following a two-vehicle collision.

"Probably every day I hear a screech of tyres or people slamming on their brakes, sometimes you come home and just see the glass left on the side of the road," Ms Goddard said.

An after-dark accident brought the intersection to a standstill in late April.

The danger, she said, came from unclear signage, obstructed views, speeding drivers and an overall confusing intersection.

"You have people new to the area who don't know the intersection and as a resident, even when I drive in that area I come to a complete stop because the road is actually so misjudged.

Residents living near the notorious intersection rush to help the driver of an overturned vehicle.

"During the day, particularly as you go up Davis St, there are no cars on the side of the road but when it comes to peak hour and people coming home, the view actually becomes obstructed.

"Then you have people who actually don't see the sign and even just go straight through the intersection. They don't even stop."

Works to remedy the intersection were undertaken by Rockhampton Regional Council only a matter of weeks ago, though Ms Goddard said it appeared to have only made things worse.

"They put in more lights and a median strip, but even I nearly got hit going across the road the other day because I couldn't see the cars coming."

Shelby Goddard (pictured right) fears a fatal accident could soon occur at the intersection.

Instead, she suggested either the permanent installation of a stop sign, traffic lights or roundabout.

"I'm actually looking to start a petition to get some signatures because obviously I'm not the only one that's concerned about it."

"I've been in contact with councillor Drew Wickerson and Margaret Strelow previous to when they upgraded the intersection last time."

While it is no doubt a matter of driver safety, concern for pedestrians and the general public remain.

"All the people in the area are elderly or young families who walk along that road with their dogs in the afternoon. Something needs to be done," Ms Goddard said.

The aftermath of yet another crash at the troublesome site.

Sadly, she also believes it is only a matter of time before someone tragically loses their life to the high-traffic area.

"Council need to look at it from a different angle and try to work something out. They need to do more."

Councillor Tony Williams, spokesperson for infrastructure, admitted the intersection had been identified as a problem area in the past.

"We have undertaken works to remedy it through the Blackspot Program. These works were completed in the past month."

"If people are still finding that there are problems with the intersection, the best thing they can do is call Customer Service."

He said once concerns were known, Rockhampton Regional Council would look to further investigate solutions.