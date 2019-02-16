What's on in Ipswich this weekend

Movies in the Park

Saturday, February 16, from 7-8.40pm at Sutton Park, 61 Workshops St, Brassall.

GRAB some snacks, a picnic blanket or your bean bags and enjoy this family-friendly movie in the park. The cartoon features Drac, his family and friends taking a vacation on a cruise ship, but it's not all smooth sailing.

Ãine Tyrrell

Saturday, Studio 188, Brisbane St, Ipswich

STORY-telling is at the forefront for troubadour Ãine Tyrrell whose rich song-writing practice draws deeply on her Irish roots. Her latest offering Return to the Sea was written and recorded in her homeland. All tickets $25.

Tunes on the Green

Sunday, February 17, from 3-6pm at Brookwater Golf and Country Club.

ENJOY a relaxing afternoon of food and music while winding down the rest of your weekend. It is free to attend.

Sensory screening - How to Train your Dragon: Hidden World

Sunday, February 17, from 10am-1pm at Limelight Cinemas Ipswich.

FAMILIES with special needs children who can sometimes get overwhelmed in big crowds, or with loud noses and dark spaces, will enjoy this special sensory screening. The movie will feature lowered sound levels and slightly dimmed lights. Log on to www.lime-lightcinemas.com.au to book.

RAAF Heritage Open Day

Sunday, February 17, from 9am-noon at RAAF Base Amberley Aviation Heritage Centre, Southern Amberley Rd.

PUBLIC open days are free to attend and gives you an up close and personal experience of the airbases exhibits. For entry to the RAAF Base, bring your family, friends, a completed Public Open Day Application form (one per vehicle) and photo ID for those who are 16 and over. Log onto www. raaf amberleyheritage.gov.au to download your form.

Minka Place Family Day

Sunday, Minka Place, Main St, Ripley Town Centre

MINKA Place will be a multi-purpose space for the Ripley community that will provide a variety of activities that promote health, wellbeing, interaction and creativity for the whole community to enjoy.

Join us for a day of free family fun and entertainment.

There will be a jumping castle, giant outdoor games, free ice-cream and pop corn, kids workshops, balloon twister, face painters, giveaways and loads more.

Even our very own DJ on the decks with lots of picnic tables, umbrellas and deck chairs. Join us in celebrating the opening of this multi-purpose hub for the Ripley community. From 10am-2pm.

Queensland Knife Show

Saturday-Sunday, Ipswich Civic Centre

THE Queensland Knife Show will showcase the country's top makers along with production knives, tools and equipment.

Queensland has established itself as a cultural hub in Australia's knifemaking community, home of some of the country's top knife-makers and the Queensland Metal Artisans Collective who promote the training, support and mentoring of those on their knife-making journey. If you're looking to learn about knife-making, have an interest in knives and blades as a user or as a collector, then the Queensland Knife Show will have something for you. From 9am-4pm.

All tickets $10.

English-Spanish Church

Sunday, 4/145 Sinnathamby Boulevard, Springfield Central

FOUNTAIN of Eternal Life Christian Church (Iglesia Fuente De Vida Externa) serves the Latin America community in Springfield Central and also those people in surrounding communities.

Services are held weekly.

From 10.30am-12.30pm.

Free.

Ipswich Showplace Markets

Sunday, Ipswich Showgrounds, 81 Warwick Rd

THE Ipswich Showplace Markets are held every Sunday at the Ipswich Showgrounds.

Stallholders currently sell a range of items, both new and also some great second-hand items.

They range from toys, clothes, books, plants, household items, DVDs and CDs, art, craft, tools, hardware, services, fruit and vegetables, ice-cream, hot food, coffee and more. From 6am-11.30am.

Coin donation.

All Abilities Morning Run

Sunday, Robelle Domain Parklands, 155 Southern Cross Circuit, Springfield Central

RISE and Shine, head out for a run. From 6am.

Free.