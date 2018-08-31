What's on in Ipswich this weekend

Sunglasses at Night: The 80s Apocalypse sing-a-long Cabaret

Saturday, September 1, from 7.30-9.30pm at the Logan Entertainment Centre

INFLATE those luft balloons and pout to the tunes of Ultravox, Spandau Ballet, Pat Benatar, Duran Duran and more, as Geraldine Quinn digs through this fabulous era to present a loving, parodic, hilarious and interactive cabaret like no other.

Tickets are $35 for adults and $30 for concession.

Phone the Logan Entertainment Centre on 3412 5626 to book.

Ipswich Gem and Mineral Show

Saturday, September 1, Silkstone State School, Molloy St, Silkstone

FOR bargain hunters and enthusiasts alike, get along to the Ipswich Gem and Mineral Show.

Twelve gemstone dealers and 38 hobbyist stalls are locked in for this year's event.

From 8am-3pm. Cost $4 adults, school-aged children free.

Shapeshifters: 3D Printing the Future

Saturday, September 1, The Workshops Rail Museum, North St, North Ipswich

SHOWCASING works by seven Australian and one international maker, this exhibition explores how 3D printing has revolutionised the way we design and apply products in our everyday lives.

Artist creations on display include jewellery, fashion and prosthetics, all created using 3D printing technology.

A series of workshops will accompany the exhibition including hands-on opportunities for adults and children to design and print their own 3D objects.

Daily, until September 2, 2018. Free with admission.

West End Juniors Car Wash Fundraiser

Saturday, September 1, Caltex Servo, Hunter St, Brassall

THE West End Juniors are raising funds with a Car Wash. Get your car washed by a player or committee member. Times 9am-2pm. Cost $10.

Peak Organics Market

Saturday, September 1, Ivory's Rock Conferences and Event, 310 Mount Flinders Rd, Peak Crossing

PEAK Organics is a small organic farm situated in rural Queensland.

Currently they sell direct to the public from their farm gate. From 9am-2pm.

Parkrun

Saturday September 1, White Rock Conservation Park, School Rd, Redbank Plains

PARKRUN organises free, weekly, 5km timed runs around the world. They are open to everyone, free, and are safe and easy to take part in. All ages and abilities can go along and run the 5km course.

Please register before your first run. Bring a printed copy of your barcode so you can get your time.

You are also welcome to grab a coffee in a local cafe with the parkrunners afterwards.

Time 7am. Cost: Free.

All Abilities Morning Run

Sunday, September 2, Robelle Domain Parklands, 155 Southern Cross Circuit, Springfield Central

RISE and shine, head out for a run. From 6am. Cost: Free.

Slapdash Galaxy - Bunk Puppets show for the whole family

Sunday, September 2, Ipswich Art Gallery, 45 Roderick St

TWO brothers embark on an epic quest to find a new home planet.

This is the tale of Sam and Junior: two brothers, who must flee their barren planet, and embark on an epic quest across the galaxy.

Using the contents of your cleaning cupboard, David Geddes conjures up astonishing lo-fi theatrical wizardry using only old boxes, bubble wrap, drinking straws, tennis balls, ping pong bats and old toys.

It's a crazy shadow puppet universe, made from bits of rubbish. Daily, until October 7, 2018. Cost is $7.

19th & 20th Century Works

Sunday, September 2, Ipswich Art Gallery, d'Arcy Doyle Place, Nicholas St, Ipswich

VIEW some of the finest pieces from the Ipswich Art Gallery's collection of 19th and early 20th century fine art and folk art, as well as contemporary works.

From 10am-5pm daily, until October 14. Free entry.

Ipswich Showplace Markets

Sunday, September 2, Ipswich Showgrounds, 81 Warwick Rd

THE Ipswich Showplace Markets are held every Sunday at the Ipswich Showgrounds.

They are open to the public between 6am and 11.30am.

Stallholders currently sell a range of items, both new and second hand.

They range from toys, clothes, books, plants, household items, DVDs and CDs, art, craft, tools, hardware, services, fruit and vegetables, ice-cream, hot food, coffee and more. From 6am-11.30am. Cost: Coin donation.

Afternoon tennis for over 35s

Sunday, September 2, Ipswich District Junior Tennis Association courts, Chermside Rd, Ipswich

IPSWICH Veterans Tennis Association hosts afternoon tennis for over 35s each Sunday. Contact the association on 0418 154 903.

From 1pm-4pm. Membership $45 a year, $5 court fees on the day.