What's on in Ipswich this weekend

Brisbane Boat Show

Saturday-Sunday, August 25-26 at the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre, Merivale St and Glenelg St, South Brisbane

WHETHER you're boating and fishing on the inland waterways of Queensland, or prefer the open waters off the coast, the Brisbane Boat Show promises everything for the avid boatie, with new vessels, new tackle and loads of technology.

For more information, log onto brisbaneboatshow.com.au

Libraries up late: Escape room

Saturday, August 25, from 1.145pm at the Springfield Library

WORK together with a team of friends to solve a series of puzzles and challenges to escape the room.

This event is suitable for adults and kids aged 13 and over.

Talk to library staff at the official opening for more information.

Hetty Kate in concert

Saturday, August 25, at the Ipswich Civic Centre

POPULAR Australian jazz vocalist Hetty Kate (pictured) will be playing one exclusive concert in Ipswich with the Ipswich City Big Band, beginning at 7.30pm.

Tickets are $35 for adults, $30 for concession and $15 for kids.

Log onto ipswichciviccentre.com.au to book.

Egyptian Mummies: Exploring ancient lives

Ends on Sunday, August 26, at the Queensland Museum, Grey St and Melbourne St, South Brisbane

MEET mummies and unlock the secrets behind their wrappings using the latest CT scanning technology.

Tickets are $21 for adults, $18 for concession and $12 for children.

Breakfast BBQ for Seniors

Saturday, August 25, Gailes Community House, 30 Karina St, Gailes

OVER 50? Head to a Seniors Week activity, BBQ Breakfast and entertainment. 8am-12pm. Free.

Having Your Voice art exhibition

Saturday, August 25, Ipswich Community Gallery, d'Arcy Doyle Place

ARTSCONNECT Ipswich Inc is hosting art exhibition Having Your Voice supporting artists who identify as having a disability.

There will be around 30 artists displaying their artworks which include photography, painting, pottery and some craft. Most of the artwork will be for sale during the exhibition. 10am-3pm. Free.

Baseball club come and try day

Sunday, August 26, Tivoli Sporting Complex, 69 Church St, Tivoli

THE Ipswich Musketeers Baseball Club are holding a come and try and sign-on day.

Head down to the Tivoli Sporting Complex at 69 Church St to let your kids try this action packed sport.

The club welcomes children from four years to 19. The baseball season starts in October. From 10am-12pm. Free.

All Abilities Morning Run

Sunday, August 26, Robelle Domain Parklands, 155 Southern Cross Circuit, Springfield Central

RISE and shine, head out for a run. From 6am. Free.

Ipswich Showplace Markets

Sunday, August 26, Ipswich Showgrounds, 81 Warwick Rd

THE Ipswich Showplace Markets are held every Sunday at the Ipswich Showgrounds.

They are open to the public between 6am and 11.30am.

Stallholders currently sell a range of items, both new and second hand.

They range from toys, clothes, books, plants, household items, DVDs and CDs, art, craft, tools, hardware, services, fruit and vegetables, ice-cream, hot food, coffee and more.

From 6am-11.30am. Coin donation.

English-Spanish Church

Sunday, August 26, 4/145 Sinnathamby Boulevard, Springfield Central

FOUNTAIN of Eternal Life Christian Church (Iglesia Fuente De Vida Externa) serves the Latin America community in Springfield Central and surrounding communities.

Services are held weekly. From 10.30am-12.30pm. Free.