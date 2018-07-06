What's on in Ipswich this weekend

Winter Harvest Festival, Saturday

A CELEBRATION of food, wine and farming in the Scenic Rim. The Winter Harvest Festival is a fabulous, relaxed day out for families and food lovers. Taste the food, meet the producers, watch the cooking demonstrations and feast from the Scenic Rim's smorgasbord of fresh produce

WHEN: 10am-4pm

WHERE: Aratula Community Sports Centre

COST: $10

A Day Out With Thomas, Saturday and Sunday

THEY'RE back! Everyone's favourite little blue engine and The Fat Controller will be at the home of trains, The Workshops Rail Museum, this winter with carriage loads of holiday fun and entertainment for the whole family.

WHEN: 9.30am-4pm daily until July 15

WHERE: The Workshops Rail Museum, North St, Ipswich

COST: Family $44.50, adult $14.50, child $11.50, under 3 free

Grandchester Express, Saturday

GET on board this return steam train journey to historic Grandchester station. Add museum entry and make a whole day out.

During this two-and-a-half hour return trip, passengers have the option to disembark at Grandchester Station and explore the grounds, watch the locomotive as it is uncoupled from its train and ran around for its return trip.

Bookings are essential and passengers are encouraged to book early to avoid disappointment.

Departs from and returns to The Workshops Rail Museum platform.

WHEN: 10am, 2.5 hours

WHERE: The Workshops Rail Museum platform, North St, North Ipswich

COST: Grandchester only - adult $46, concession $41, child (3-15 years) $36, family (two adults and two children) $152

Queensland Drag Racing Championship, Saturday

THE Queensland Drag Racing Championships bring racers from all across the state to compete for a prestigious QDRC trophy and Track Champion status at Willowbank Raceway, delivering high-octane action for both racers and spectators.

WHEN: 8am-8pm

WHERE: Willowbank Raceway

COST: Adults $20, students and concession $18, kids under 13 free

Ipswich Showplace Markets, Sunday

THE Ipswich Showplace Markets are held every Sunday at the Ipswich Showgrounds. They are open to the public between 6am and 11.30am.

Stallholders currently sell a range of items, both new and secondhand. They range from toys, clothes, books, plants, household items, DVDs and CDs, art, craft, tools, hardware, services, fruit and vegetables, ice cream, hot food, coffee and more.

WHEN: 6-11.30am

WHERE: Ipswich Showgrounds, 81 Warwick Rd

COST: Coin donation

Wind Tubes, Saturday and Sunday

DESIGN and build your very own flying creation to test in the Wind Tubes. See your creation take flight and soar to the ceiling and defy gravity by hovering high overhead… or just fall to the floor. It's all about air and invention, with a little bit of mid-air mayhem.

Wind Tubes is a fun, interactive exhibition for the whole family. There's a special space for children under two to enjoy.

WHEN: 10am-5pm

WHERE: Ipswich Art Gallery, d'Arcy Doyle Place

COST: Free

Giant 3PLUS3 - A Mountain Bikers Christmas in July, Saturday and Sunday

TWO courses operating over two days - one for the competitors (racers) and the other for the completers (social). Next day they are switched, offering new challenges.

Podium prizes/medals for those on the racing course and spot prizes handed out throughout the day for those riding the social course - enjoying a safe and friendly track environment - perfect for beginners and those in it for fun.

WHEN: 9am-9pm

WHERE: Hidden Vale Adventure Park, Grandchester

COST: $99 for racing course or $79 for social course