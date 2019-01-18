What's on in Ipswich this weekend

The Sleeping Beauty

Saturday, until January 19 at The Playhouse, QPAC

THIS beautiful ballet is based on the Charles Perrault fairytale, and set to the famous music of Tchaikovsky. Tickets start at $43.95 for adults and $36 for children. Log on to www.qpac.com.au/event/ btq_sleeping_beauty_19 to book.

Unicorn Fiesta

Saturday until January 20 at Orion Springfield Central

CELEBRATE the magic of unicorns and rainbows at Orion. There will be plenty of bright installations, kid's activities, themed stall pop-ups and more. Log on to the Orion Facebook page for more information.

Australian Junior Speedway Titles

Saturday/Sunday, at Ipswich Junior Speedway, Champions Way, Willowbank

HEAD out to the Ipswich Speedway for three days of championship racing under lights for the Australian U16 and U21 Speedway Titles.

Racing starts at 7pm on Friday and Saturday night and 11am on Sunday. Entry is $10 for Friday night, $15 for Saturday night and Sunday is free. Kids under 16 are free.

Parkrun

Saturday, Catherine Morgan Park, Renehan Place, Augustine Heights; Bill Paterson Oval, Limestone Park, Cnr Lion St and Salisbury Rd; White Rock Conservation Park, School Rd, Redbank Plains

PARKRUN organises free, weekly, 5km timed runs. It is open to everyone and is free. All ages and abilities can go along and run the 5km course.

Please register before your first run. Bring a printed copy of your barcode so you can get your time.

You are also welcome to grab a coffee in a local cafe with the parkrunners afterwards. When: 7am. Cost free.

Peak Organics Market

Saturday, Ivory's Rock Conferences and Event, 310 Mount Flinders Rd, Peak Crossing

PEAK Organics is a small organic farm situated in rural Queensland. Currently they sell direct to the public from their farm gate. From 9am-2pm. Free.

Underworld

Saturday, The Workshops Rail Museum

DESCEND into Sydney's seedy underworld in a new photographic exhibition revealing the dark side of the Roaring Twenties.

Explore more than 130 candid and compelling mugshots taken by New South Wales Police between 1920 and 1930.

Known as the Specials, they are unlike any found elsewhere in the world. Immerse yourself in all things Underworld with the stunning accompanying book and an exciting line-up of talks and tours. From 9.30am-4pm.

Adult $14.50. Children under three are free.

Castle Hill Blackstone Reserve

Sunday, 7 Mary St, Blackstone

FROM culture-rich mining heritage to adrenalin-fuelled downhill mountain biking, Castle Hill is a unique place and offers an experience unlike anything else in the region.

With over 15 International Mountain Biking Association rated mountain bike trails ranging from easy to very difficult, Castle Hill is suitable for riders of all abilities and is cemented as an iconic riding destination in Ipswich.

All Abilities Morning Run

Sunday, Robelle Domain Parklands, 155 Southern Cross Circuit, Springfield Central

RISE and Shine, head out for a run. From 6am.

Free.

English-Spanish Church

Sunday, 4/145 Sinnathamby Boulevard, Springfield Central

FOUNTAIN of Eternal Life Christian Church (Iglesia Fuente De Vida Externa) serves the Latin America community in Springfield Central and surrounding communities. Services are held weekly. From 10.30am-12.30pm. Free.

Playing with Light

Sunday, d'Arcy Doyle Place, Nicholas St (between Brisbane and Limestone streets) Ipswich

LIGHT is intrinsic to our lives, from natural phenomenon like rainbows to advanced technologies including communication, security and medicine, to the simple light bulb. It has a multitude of applications and influences how we see the world.

Step out of the darkness and into Playing with Light.

This full-body interactive exhibition explores the big bright, colourful world full of light, lasers and lenses. With over 22 interactive exhibits, Playing with Light explores the role light plays in life and in the world.