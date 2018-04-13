Menu
Oz Fuels on the Cunningham Hwy is undergoing redevelopment and will reopen as a Liberty Fuels.
Oz Fuels on the Cunningham Hwy is undergoing redevelopment and will reopen as a Liberty Fuels.
News

What's happening at popular highway petrol station

Helen Spelitis
by
13th Apr 2018 1:00 PM

ONE of Ipswich's most popular and well priced petrol stations has temporarily closed but will reopen, bigger and better.

Oz Fuels on the Cunningham Hwy was known to locals as an independent petrol station offering competitive prices.

For about eight months workers have been on site building a new shop but the business, owned by Commercial Force Pty Ltd, was still selling fuel.

About three weeks ago, the bowsers were closed and the small army of local workers moved in to start stage two of the project which includes a revamp of the bowser area and installing a new roof cover between the petrol pumps and the shop.

Supervisor and East Ipswich resident Tony Nicotera said when the station reopened, it would be a Liberty Fuel branded station.

"It's the same owners and it will still be competitively priced fuel," Mr Nicotera said.

"That's why this redevelop has happened. Liberty is an Australian company and the owners are trying to keep the big boys honest."

 

Site supervisor Tony Nicotera says the new Liberty branded fuel station on the Cunningham Hwy, formerly the popular Oz Fuels, will still offer competitive prices when it reopens.
Site supervisor Tony Nicotera says the new Liberty branded fuel station on the Cunningham Hwy, formerly the popular Oz Fuels, will still offer competitive prices when it reopens.

The works are expected to continue for another three months.

He said the project had created about six new jobs.

 

Consistently cheaper Ipswich petrol stations

  • Metro Fuels West Ipswich
  • Puma West Ipswich 
  • Puma Bundamba
  • Caltex Leichhardt
  • Caltex Ipswich
  • 7-Eleven North Ipswich
  • Caltex Brassall

