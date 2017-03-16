What's got boys in blue changing colours?

All walks of life come together in unity as part of Brisbane's Indian Cultural and Sports Clubs' inaugural Holi Festival held at Springfield Robelle Domain over the weekend.

QUEENSLAND Police could be seen dancing, covered head to toe in coloured powder at Springfield's Robelle Domain over the weekend and all in the spirit of celebrating the Indian Holi Festival.

Hosted by the Brisbane's Indian Cultural and Sports Club, the traditional Hindu festival celebrates the start of the Hindu Spring and is also known as the "Festival of Colours" or "Festival of Love".

Indian Cultural and Sports Club Brisbane President, Jagdeep Singh, said the event was an opportunity for the Indian community to showcase their rich culture, values, and festival to the wider community and to provide the opportunity for the wider community to participate.

"The Indian community is very proud that the event was attended by diverse communities with enthusiasm and that they had great fun together, Mr Singh said.

"The rich cultural diversity the migrant communities bring together is something which needs to be celebrated."

"It becomes an even bigger joy when government departments put trust in such activities and we appreciate that the Queensland Police got involved and supported the event."

All kinds of communities come together in unity at The Holi Festival hosted by Brisbane's Indian Cultural and Sports Club at Springfield's Robelle Domain over the weekend. Myjanne Jensen

As chair of the Police Indian Reference Group, Inspector Joe Jaramazovic said the events were about celebrating good over evil.

"The events bring everyone together and when all are covered in colour, race really doesn't matter," Inspector Joe Jaramazovic said.

The 2017 Holi Festival was the Indian Cultural and Sports Club's inaugural event, aimed at creating harmony among communities through cultural and sports activities.