WHAT'S ON: Five things to do in Ipswich this weekend

Gem show



Saturday, September 2 from 8am-3pm at Silkstone State School hall



IPSWICH and District Gem Club will be hosting their gem show for the community to come and admire their extensive collections of natural, semi-precious gem stones. minerals from around the world. Entry is $4 for adults. There will also be raffles and refreshments. The group also encourages inquiries about joining. Children under 16 are free. For more information, Phone Jasmine James on 0438 846 153.



Ipswich Woodcrafts Club open day



Saturday, September 2 from 9am-3pm at 14 Mihi St, Brassall



WATCH demonstrations including wood turning, wood carving and more. Members of the club are very skilled in making items such as bowls, platters, boxes and more. Chat to the members about their craftsmanship. and get to know more about the club. Entry is free.



Grinspoon at the Racehorse Hotel



Saturday, September 2, Racehorse Hotel, Brisbane Rd, Booval, doors open 8pm



Celebrating 20 years since the release of Guide to Better Living, Australian rock legends Grinspoon will perform the 1997 album in its entirety. Support band Hockey Dad will open proceedings. Tickets from grinspoon.com.au or racehorsehotel.com.au.



National Lampoon's Vacation Dad's Day Screening



Sunday, September 3, Limelight Cinemas, Riverlink Shopping Centre, 2-4pm



As a special treat for Ipswich dads and their families, Limelight cinemas will screen the 80s comedy classic National Lampoon's Vacation.



Take a road trip with Chevy Chase to Walley World and 1983.



Bookings: https://limelightcinemas.com. au/ipswich/feature/national- lampoons.



Share The Dignity Yoga for Dignity



Saturday, September 2, 6 Astral Crt Flinders View and 2 Forest Oak Court Chuwar, 8am



#Yoga4dignity will bring thousands of women from Australia together to Share the Dignity whilst at the same time opening our hearts and touching our toes. In Australia, there 48,000 homeless women and it is Share The Dignity's goal this year to have the same number practising yoga in hometowns as they #Yoga4dignity. Today Ipswich residents can downward dog, bend and stretch as they unite for those in need. It costs $20 to participate with the funds going towards Share The Dignity projects restoring dignity to women and girls in need.



Go to shop.sharethedignity.com.au/yoga4dignity for tickets.

