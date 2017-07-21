What's driving Brock's amazing recovery

Car crash survivor Bruklan Marshall is recovering from serious injuries at his Peak Crossing home. Pictured here with his sisters Ameera Ashworth, 6, and Matarna Ashworth, 9.

BRUKLAN Marshall lost his arm in a horrific crash which has changed the course of his life.

But he can't let that beat him and he can't give up.

Why? Because if he throws in the towel there would be no reason for his younger siblings not to give up when life gets hard too.

That's Bruklan's philosophy now. He tries not to think back to the negative side of what the last few months have thrown at him.

The 18-year-old, also known as Brock or BJ to his friends, wants to look to the future and he has plenty of plans.

It was on April 13 when Bruklan was on his way to train with his footy team, the Fassifern Bombers, when the unthinkable happened.

Bruklan's ute collided with a truck on Warrill View Peak Crossing Road, leaving the teen seriously injured.

After being airlifted to the Princess Alexandra Hospital for life-saving surgery, his arm was amputated and he was placed in an induced coma.

After almost two weeks Bruklan was woken up and taken to the Brain Injury Rehabilitation Unit.

For nine weeks he completed daily sessions with physiotherapists, occupational therapists and speech therapists in hospital before being allowed to finally go home earlier this month.

He says he's enjoying every minute of being back home in Peak Crossing.

"I was allowed out on weekends for the last four weeks and I have been slowly reintroducing myself back in the community," he said.

"In hospital I kept looking forward day by day, I didn't like to look too far into the future."

The 18-year-old had nothing but praise for those who helped him while he recovered in hospital, including Broncos players Jordan Kahu and Moses Pangai who visited him in his ward.

"I have seen the truck driver and his passenger since it happened to show them I am ok," he said.

"I have also seen the people whose house I crashed out the front of who helped at the scene but I'd love to see the ambos who worked so hard to get me into the chopper, it took then two-and-a-half hours to save me.

"The hospital staff were awesome, they were always wanting to help and I couldn't thank them for how hard they worked," he said.

"The visit from the Broncos was awesome. Jordan Karhu sent me a message after the visit asking how I am, which was amazing. It's one thing to do your role for a club but another to follow up yourself."

Bruklan's timeline

April 13 - His ute and a truck collide causing serious injuries to Bruklan who is airlifted to the PA Hospital for life-saving surgery.

The 18-year-old is placed in coma and has arm amputated.

He stays in ICU for a week and a half.

About one week after crash he is woken from his coma.

Bruklan is transferred to the Brain Injury Rehabilitation Unit where he undergoes daily sessions with physiotherapists, occupational therapists and speech therapists.

May 16 - Broncos players Jordan Kahu and Moses Pangai pay Bruklan a visit in hospital.

Bruklan spends nine weeks in total recovering and working on rehabilitation.

June - He is finally allowed to leave hospital and go back home to Peak Crossing.

June/July - He spends his time recovering, spending time with friends and family and volunteering for the Fassifern Bombers footy club.

July 22 - He will attend the Rock for Brock fundraiser being be held at Peak Pub.

While he was in hospital and since returning home, Bruklan has also had non-stop support from his family, friends and the wider community.

"I just couldn't thank the community enough. I knew Peak Crossing was close-knit before but since the accident everyone has banded together, it's been amazing," he said.

"My footy club too, they have been so positive. I'd be eating dinner and a bunch of footy mates could walk in to hospital and stay for a couple hours. That happened most weeks."

Bruklan stepped back onto the footy grounds as soon as he could and has already been to watch six Bombers games. Now he volunteers at the canteen but can't wait for the day he can start to run water for the team.

"I am looking at getting my coaching badge so I can coach in the juniors and eventually seniors," he said.

"I have my RSA so most weekends I'm in the bar, giving a bit back to the club.

"I was a furniture removalist before the accident and I was going to the gym most nights, and going to footy training twice a week with games on Sundays.

"The external fixation doesn't come out for 4-6 weeks and I can't wait because I can start running again, go back to gym and run water for the boys."

Bruklan says his younger siblings have been his biggest inspiration through the entire ordeal.

"From the get-go I have been positive. I have young sisters and brothers and I want them to see me smiling because if I'm giving up why can't they give up," he said.

The popular 18-year-old is taking things slowly but has big plans for his future and is seeing every day until then as a challenge.

"I am very excited about one day getting a prosthetic, it's harder doing things with one arm but it gives me another challenge," he said.

"Every day I go to open things and do things and it's a bit harder but it's about finding the fun in the challenge.

"At the start it was hard, I'm past that now and there's no real reason to look back on the negatives.

"Since the accident I walk the girls to school every day.

"They are so driven to walk to school and help me to keep fit and and they are my biggest inspiration."

Just months after the accident Bruklan is already keen to get back into the gym with hopes of one day competing in the Paralympics.

"My ultimate goal is to go to the Paralympics as a triathlete," he said.

"I've started a couple of online courses about sport and recreational management, I would love to get into managing the football team.

"My main goal though is to become a teacher.

"I'd love to be a PE and maths teacher because a lot of kids don't like maths so I'd love to help them find a passion for it."

Bruklan said ideally he would love to inspire students at his former high school in Boonah.

He said he couldn't wait for the Rock for Brock fundraiser at the Peak Pub this weekend.

"It'll give me a great chance to thank the community everything they have done for me and all the support I have had," he said.

The event will be held at Peak Pub, Peak Crossing, on Saturday from 3pm until late.