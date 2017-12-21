What's different about CMC Rocks 2018

Already CMC Rocks 2018 has defied expectations, selling out a record 18,000 tickets with in less than an hour.

Already CMC Rocks 2018 has defied expectations, selling out a record 18,000 tickets with in less than an hour. David Nielsen

THERE are going to be some new things happening, some changes and some records broken at CMC Rocks 2018.

Already the festival has defied expectations, selling out a record 18,000 tickets with in less than an hour when they went on sale earlier this year but organisers are bracing themselves for an event unlike previous years.

There will be more information released in a few weeks' time but organisers say there will be a record number of vendors at next year's festival as well as new and returning international artists, from Kelsea Ballerini and Dean Brody to debut festival sets from Darius Rucker, High Valley, Brett Young and Luke Bryan.

The site map and information on the new camping area will also be released in January while the playing schedule will be released in February.

While there are plenty of new things happening, other festival favourites will return, including Sweethearts Saloon Speed Dating at a new location in the Boatshed Restaurant, Bubbles Bar and Black Bunny Kitchen.

Don't forget The Queensland Times is giving one lucky reader the chance to get their hands on a double pass to the sold out CMC Rocks 2018 event.

The prize includes a three-day CMC Rocks QLD 2018 festival double pass worth $698.

Entries are available in the Queensland Times from December 23 to January 20 and the competition closes at midday on January 22.