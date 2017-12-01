WHAT'S ON: Christmas events in Ipswich

WHAT: Free Sensory Cinema Day

WHEN: December 3

WHERE: Cineplex Redbank Plaza, Redbank

Enjoy a free screening of The Star: The story of the first Christmas, a heartwarming 3D-animation comedy adventure retelling the first Christmas story.

Free popcorn and drink combo, with activities including face-painting, information stalls, lucky door prizes and goodie bags.

Doors open 8.30am, screening starts 10.30am.

For more information phone (07) 3810 6646.

WHAT: Senior's Christmas Lunch

WHEN: December 5

WHERE: 5a Lowry St, North Ipswich

Club Services Ipswich are inviting you to come along to their Senior's Christmas lunch.

Your ticket will include a main meal, dessert, free bingo, lucky door prizes, entertainment by Bob Mildren.

Bookings and pre-payment essential on 07 3812 3366.

WHAT: Western Gateway Christmas Carols

WHEN: December 8

WHERE: Shiloh Amphitheatre, Goodna

The Western Gateway Christmas Carols is a free night of carolling under the stars. There is something for everyone including live animals, prize giveaways, Christmas carols, Santa and a spectacular fireworks finale,

Santa arrives at 6pm by helicopter, and the carols program will start at 7pm.

Glow products, food and drink will be available for sale. BYO blanket and chairs.

This is a family friendly, alcohol free event.

More details here: carols.shilohchurch.org.au

WHAT: Christmas Express

WHEN: December 9

WHERE: The Workshops Rail Museum, North Ipswich

Join Santa on a festive return steam train journey to historic Grandchester station.

Departing at 10am from the Museum platform, enjoy a 2.5 hour journey through the scenic countryside.

When you arrive at Grandchester station, see the steam locomotive turned around for the journey home.

Bookings are essential and passengers are encouraged to book early to avoid disappointment.

WHAT: The Ipswich Toy Run

WHEN: December 10

WHERE: Brassall Shopping Centre

In aid of the Salvation Army Christmas Appeal and the Ulysses Club Arthritis Research Fund (UCARF).

The festivities start at Brassall Shopping Centre, 68 Hunter Street, Brassall.

Registration is from 8am.

The ride leaves at 10:30am and traverses the streets of Ipswich and finishes at the Ipswich Showgrounds.

Cost is Free or $20 gets you breakfast (8am to 9:30am), water a patch or pin and a ticket in the perpetual draw.

The route follows: Brassall Shopping Centre, Workshop St, Vogel Rd, Gregory St, Arnold St, Grace St, Wulkaraka Railway Bridge, Dixon St, Aspinall St, Toongarra Rd, Old Toowoomba Rd, Lobb St, Warwick Rd, Ash St, Whitehill rd, Cascade St, South Station Rd, Robertson Rd, Chermside Rd, Salisbury rd, Ipswich Showgrounds.

Plenty of parking at the start and finish.

Visit: theipswichtoyrun.webs.com/

Call: Deb or Ian on 0418 720 724 or 0409 277 087.

Email: Deb or Ian at theipswichtoyrun@gmail.com

WHAT: Ipswich Christmas Lights Tours

WHEN: December 12, 13 and 14

WHERE: Tours depart Ipswich City Council car park, 45 Roderick Street‚ Ipswich

The stunning light and decoration displays of the annual Ipswich Christmas Lights Competition help to bring the festive season alive and add a special magic to the city in the lead-up to Christmas.

View a selection of the best displays from the 2017 competition from the comfort of an air-conditioned coach.

Tours stat at 7pm and include commentary from one of our friendly guides, lucky seat prize and light supper.

TICKETS: Adults: $20, Concession: $15, Children: $15.

WHAT: Jamie's Giftmas Workshop

WHEN: December 14

WHERE: East Ipswich

Come along to Jamie's Giftmas workshop and you will be guided through how to make a variety of home-made festive foods.

Learn how to make fruit mince tarts, including a buttery short-crust pastry and a pimped up filling.

You will also create an incredible pickle using in season mangoes and tomatoes.

Cook and bake festive treats for your loved ones this Christmas.

Cost $88 per person for a 90 minute workshop (includes all ingredients and recipes, Christmas treats and a glass of wine).

Take home the Christmas gifts you make in class.

Visit: jamiesministryoffood.com.au

Call: Erin on 07 3281 0340.

Email: Erin atmofipswich@thegoodfoundation.com.au

WHAT: Minden Community Carols

WHEN: December 17

WHERE: Minden Baptist Church , Minden

Minden Community Carols is a safe, fun, family event, starting from 4pm.

On show will be market and food stalls along with kids activities.

Carolling will commence at 7pm with a finishing time of 9pm.

Visit: facebook.com/mindencommunitycarols

Call: Ebonie on 0409 052 254.

Email: Ebonie at Eboniesippel@gmail.com