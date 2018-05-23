What's changing for Ipswich businesses this week

THERE is a hive of business activity in Ipswich this week as some old favourites pack up and leave without a peep and some others prepare to open their doors.

Here's what to expect.

Club Metro will open on Friday

Jason Trembath is excited to open club Metro in Brisbane Street. Rob Williams

A RE-INVENTED classic Ipswich nightclub is weeks away from making its bold return.

Close to a year after the old Metropole Hotel and Club Metro quietly served their last drinks and closed the doors, the original founder is back in town and ready to give it another crack.

Renovations are almost finished and plans are in place for the grand opening on May 25.

Charlie De Cod almost ready to open

Thuy Dam, Leon Thai and Ian Thai are back in Ipswich at Charlie de Cod at the new building on the corner of Hooper and Pound Street in West Ipswich. Rob Williams

CHIP oil practically runs in his veins and to prove it popular takeaway boss Ian Thai is opening up his second shop.

Businessman Mr Thai has spent his days working behind the cooker at four shops in Ipswich since 2003, including his newest venture at West Ipswich.

There are family-owned stores on Cemetery Rd at Newtown and at Winston Glades.

Now he's opened a second Charlie De Cod on Hooper St after he sold the original business two years ago.

Johnny Ringo's is still closed

The bull is in the building ready to ride at the proposed launch of Johnny Ringos in the Hotel Metropole building on October 6. Rob Williams

THE future of one of the city's most anticipated night hot spots is unclear.

Johnny Ringo's on Brisbane St has not opened since at least early May and there is no sign as to if or when country music fans will get their watering hole back.

The 'honky tonk' bar and resident bucking bull Ranga were a popular fixture during the CMC Rocks festival in March and the bar has been a hit with locals on the weekends.

Five Ways Café is still closed

The Fiveways Cafe is still closed. Rob Williams

ALL is quiet at once bustling lunch hot spot at a major intersection in Ipswich - and it has been all year.

Five Ways Cafe at the iconic five ways at Newtown opened in great fan fare in November but a month later the stoves went cold, the coffee machine ran dry and the lights were turned off.

That was close to four months ago and despite repeated promises of reopening to hopeful diners earlier this year, the once-popular destination is still deserted.

In December, owners said they had shut for 'a few weeks', later the same year they promised to re-open after Christmas, in early January, it was announced doors would open in 'a few weeks'.

In late January, re-opening was promised for mid-February, in early February it was delayed to March, and on March 16, re-opening was promised for mid-April.

In late March, Managing Director Alan Ikin said the extended closure has been frustrating, but necessary and doors would re-open in April.

Since then, signage outside the building has been taken down and managers have not returned calls.

A recorded phone message at the cafe says it is closed until February.

"The reason we haven't opened is because we've been held up," Mr Ikin told the QT on March 28.

Sunshine Kebabs is still closed

Sunshine Kebabs at West Ipswich has mysteriously closed the doors. Darren Hallesy

While attempts to contact the Head Office of Sunshine Kebabs have remained unsuccessful, the QT has learned that the owners of Sunshine Kebabs West Ipswich closed the store voluntarily owing to incomplete formalities and it will reopen in a matter of weeks.

A spokesperson for Ipswich City Council said it understood the store would reopen soon subject to a further inspection by council officers and the issuing of the relevant food licence.

Hunter Street Bakery is still closed

The Hunter Street Bakery remains closed, but it is best known as the old Billy Mac's Bakery. Darren Hallesy

Hunter Street Bakery in Brassall has closed its doors. Commonly known as Billy Mac's bakery, the business has successfully operated from the site for many years.

Barely a person who was schooled in Ipswich hadn't tucked into a lamington or a delicious pie as part of a drive for their school.

According to people at surrounding businesses, the bakery hasn't opened its doors since May 7.

A closed sign has remained a permanent fixture ever since.

The bakery's Facebook pages have been closed down and attempts to contact the owners by phone have been unsuccessful.